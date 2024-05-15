Highlights Ange Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure as many Tottenham fans were glad to see their side lose against Man City because it stopped Arsenal from leading the title race with one game to go.

The manager criticised fans' mindset after the disappointing loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, noting the fragility within the club.

Spurs' 2-0 defeat ended the north London club's hopes of qualifying for the 2024-25 Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou was furious as Tottenham's chances of qualifying for the Champions League ended with a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday. The club can no longer catch Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in fourth place with only one game to go.

Spurs started the game at their home stadium as the better side as the champions visited the English capital. However, the hosts couldn't take advantage of an unusually shaky start by the Citizens. Having failed to find the net when in the ascendancy, the home team were hit with a sucker punch as Kevin De Bruyne flashed a brilliant cross into the middle of the six-yard box for Erling Haaland to tap in the opener.

The north London side then had more clear-cut chances with Dejan Kulusevski missing several opportunities before Heung-min Son was thwarted by Stefan Ortega after being played through on goal. Haaland then converted from the penalty spot to secure all three points for the title-hopeful visitors, sealing Tottenham's fate in the race for Champions League qualification.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have only participated in the Champions League in two seasons since reaching the final of the competition in 2019.

Both during and after the match, Postecoglou appeared to be extremely agitated with the supporters of the club, as well as the performance of his players on the pitch. The Australian was vocal in his discontent.

Ange Postecoglou's Outburst at Spurs Fan

He snapped at a supporter behind the dugout

There was a strange atmosphere inside the stadium from the first whistle as the home crowd were unsure where their loyalties lay for the evening. While fans wanted their side to remain in contention for Champions League football, they were equally determined not to stop Manchester City from taking maximum points and overtaking Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal in the title race.

This appeared to be the source of Postecoglou's frustration as footage emerged of the Tottenham boss turning around and having a go at a supporter of the club. It has been suggested the ex-Celtic manager was upset at the supporter's desperation for the north London side to lose in order to thwart Arsenal's title charge. View the video of his outburst below:

There's still a possibility the Gunners will lift the Premier League title for the first time in two decades, although their hopes now lie with David Moyes' West Ham, who will need to take points from Man City for Mikel Arteta's side to be successful in their hunt for a major honour. Postecoglou was seemingly baffled by some Spurs supporters openly admitting they wanted their team to lose against the Citizens.

Postecoglou Slams Spurs' Mindset

The manager looked less than impressed after the game

The 58-year-old wasn't impressed with the mentality of the fans heading into the game or even during it. After the match, he would go on to say:

"The last 48 hours have revealed that the foundations are fairly fragile. It just means I've got to go back to the drawing board with some things. It’s outside (the club), inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise."

He was clearly irked and didn't appear to be keen to elaborate on his assessment of the situation, but vowed to continue with his pursuit of success at the north London club. Tottenham travel to Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League season needing one point to secure a fifth-place finish.