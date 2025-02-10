Ange Postecoglou has made waves with his post-match comments following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, comparing his side to Liverpool. The result sent his side crashing out of the FA Cup in the fourth round and was the second time they were eliminated from a competition in a matter of days.

It leaves Tottenham with just the Europa League if they're to win a piece of silverware in the manager's second season in charge. It's been a very disappointing campaign for the club, but they've been dealt a tough hand with injuries. Spurs have been struck with a major injury crisis this season and have lost the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero for at least 10 games each.

Postecoglou is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, but he's fired back at critics and gave an honest assessment following his side's loss to Villa, highlighting his club's injury woes and even referred to Liverpool's performance against Plymouth Argyle.

Postecoglou Highlighted Liverpool's Performance Against Plymouth

The Reds made 10 changes and lost

To get his point across about his club's injury issues this season, Postecoglou compared them to Liverpool, who lost to bottom of the Championship, Plymouth, after making 10 changes on Sunday. Arne Slot made 10 changes to the side who beat Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final just days earlier. In quotes shared via the Liverpool Echo, Postecoglou compared the two sides and said:

"If you take nine, 10 or 11 players out of any team for one weekend, I reckon it'll affect them; we've been like this since mid-November. Well, I'll ask you the question: if you take 11 players - how did Liverpool go today? "We're not talking about one or two - and not just for one weekend, by the way. So get Liverpool to do that for the next two and a half months."

Having been without around 10 players for the majority of the season, Postecoglou saw Liverpool's struggles after making 10 changes as vindication for his club's struggles. They've been forced to rely on talent they likely wouldn't have used and the first-team players who have been available have been run into the ground as a result. At the time of writing, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Vicario, Dominic Solanke, Mickey van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Udogie and Romero are all on the sidelines.

They agree with him

Postecoglou's comments have caused quite a reaction on social media and it seems the majority of football fans actually agree with him and they have commended him for what he's said and how his team have operated this campaign. One fan commented on Reddit and said: "Wow, I really appreciate the honesty in explaining the actual status. I applaud those lads fighting to do a difference, even if I'm not a supporter of Tottenham. Seems like a manager with integrity."

Another user compared Tottenham's current crisis to the one Jurgen Klopp dealt with at Liverpool the year after winning the Premier League, saying: "He's spot on. Klopp is a top 3 manager in Liverpool's history. He came off the back of two seasons where he finished on 97 and 99 points. A historical injury crisis (and empty stadiums tbf), and bam - 6 home losses on the trot."

A third football fan simply praised Postecoglou for 'speaking the truth' and posted: "Speaks truth how is this hard to see."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 10/02/2025