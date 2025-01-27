Tottenham Hotspur suffered another defeat at the weekend, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Ange Postecoglou, suggesting that there has been no decision on his future, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Spurs currently find themselves sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table after they lost at home to struggling Leicester City on Sunday. The north London outfit have won just one league game since 23rd November, meaning the pressure must be mounting on Postecoglou.

The Australian manager has been forced to deal with a monumental number of injury troubles which have undoubtedly had a negative impact on their performances. Despite the lack of players available, the results have been unacceptable, but there's an argument to suggest Spurs need new additions in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Yet to Make Postecoglou Decision

It's a situation under control

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has suggested that at the moment, there has been no decision to sack Postecoglou. The reliable reporter claims that it's a situation that is under control, with Spurs willing to back him with new signings before the end of the January window...

"At the moment there's no decision to sack Postecoglou. It remains a situation under control with the club willing to back him with signings in the final days, let's see if they're able to make it happen."

Ange Postecoglou Record At Tottenham Games Wins Draws Defeats Goals For Goals Against Points per match 76 37 11 28 151 119 1.61

Against Leicester, Postecoglou brought on Mikey Moore, Sergio Reguillon, and Will Lankshear, which shows the lack of options he has at his disposal at the moment. Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, and Timo Werner were all unavailable to face the Foxes on Sunday.

The January transfer deadline is fast approaching, and so far Spurs have only brought in a new goalkeeper. The north London club have a tricky run of fixtures coming up, playing in four different competitions across their next four games.

Tottenham are still involved in every competition possible, meaning their fixture schedule remains hectic. Their current squad and lack of players are clearly struggling to cope with the demands, and new signings would certainly help their situation.

It could be a crucial few weeks for Postecoglou, as if Daniel Levy backs him with new additions but the poor results continue, then the Australian manager could be under severe pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/01/2025.