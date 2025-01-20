Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another defeat on Sunday away to Everton, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Spurs were defeated 3-2 at Goodison Park, conceding three times without reply in the first half against a struggling Everton side. The north London outfit fought back with two late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, but they couldn't rescue a point as David Moyes' side picked up an all-important victory.

Postecoglou does have a host of injury troubles to contend with at the moment, with almost a full starting XI of players on the treatment table. Their results have been unacceptable of late regardless of their injury situation as they sit in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Injury problems are having an impact

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that there are no substantial updates on Postecoglou's position at Tottenham. Injuries are said to be considered a massive issue and one of the reasons why the north London club are struggling at the moment...

"At the moment, no substantial updates on Ange Postecoglou's position. Let's see what happens in the next few days but injuries are considered a massive issue and one of the reasons why Spurs' plan is currently not working."

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Losses 12 =17th Goals conceded 35 14th Shots conceded per game 12.5 12th xG against 40.81 6th xG for 42.1 5th Goals scored 45 2nd

Against Everton, Tottenham's injury list was certainly significant. Brennan Johnson, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, and Wilson Odobert were all unavailable - 11 senior players.

The pressure will undoubtedly be mounting on Postecoglou, but Daniel Levy and Spurs have shown faith in him so far this season. Although missing players shouldn't be an excuse, Tottenham's injury list is significant and will be having a major impact on their ability to produce positive performances.

