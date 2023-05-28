Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Ange Postecoglou will bring exciting football to the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Celtic boss has been linked with a move to Hotspur Way.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Ange Postecoglou

According to the Daily Mail, Postecoglou is one of Spurs' main targets to appoint as their new manager ahead of next season.

The story comes after Feyenoord manager Arne Slot turned down the job shortly after winning the Eredivisie with the Dutch club.

The report adds that Graham Potter, Julian Nagelsmann, and Luis Enrique are also on Daniel Levy's shortlist.

Postecoglou recently won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic and is doing a fantastic job in Glasgow, so it's no surprise to see Premier League clubs taking a look at him.

According to Transfermarkt, the Australian manager has won 81 times in 111 games for Celtic, losing just 18 times.

Whether he can transfer his style of play and effective football over to England remains to be seen.

What has Jones said about Postecoglou?

Jones has suggested that Postecoglou would have to deal with a lot of issues at Spurs, but he will certainly bring some exciting football.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ange Postecoglou is exciting in terms of what he can offer in footballing terms but if he is going to go for a job like Spurs he is going to need certain commitments that he is going to actually build a team in his way.

"Up to now I have only heard positive things from a Celtic view about the job he's done there, there has been an expectation for him to stay. He's had a vision at Celtic and been able to piece it together his way, using a lot of his own contacts.

"Under a Spurs model and working with a sporting director and Daniel Levy there are different issues he will need to get his head around. This is not a manager that I see as being a walkover.

"It's no surprise Premier League clubs have started to pay attention to him and, as a manager, interest like that will have a certain lure. But this one will only gather pace if he's convinced entirely that it can suit him."

Would Postecoglou be a smart appointment?

As mentioned, there's no doubt his record with Celtic is excellent.

However, the English Premier League is a huge step up, and it won't be easy for Postecoglou to implement his style as easily.

Spurs fans will be desperate to build a connection with a manager, and that's certainly happened between Celtic and Postecoglou.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is considered 'an icon' at Parkhead.