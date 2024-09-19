Tottenham Hotspur narrowly defeated Coventry City in the Carabao Cup thanks to two late goals, and Football London writer Rob Guest was shocked to see Ange Postecoglou ignore Mikey Moore on the night.

Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence struck late on after a disappointing display throughout, saving the blushes of the Premier League side. The north London outfit failed to produce a shot in the opening 45 minutes, while Coventry found the opening goal in the 63rd minute.

The Australian manager fielded a strong bench just in case things went wrong, with young Moore surrounded by senior players. Postecoglou might have hoped to have given the 17-year-old a run-out had the game run a little smoother.

Postecoglou 'Ignored' Mikey Moore

The game was 'made for Moore'

In the second half, James Maddison, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski were brought on after Spurs struggled to produce in the final third. As the half went on, young Moore continued to look on, and journalist Guest has questioned the decision from Postecoglou, suggesting he ignored the academy graduate...

"Even after those attacking changes, Spurs still found it extremely difficult to make things happen until Kulusevski called Wilson into action in the 80th minute. One player who could only watch on from the sidelines as Tottenham laboured was teenager Mikey Moore. At a time when Spurs needed a spark in the final third and someone to try something different, the 17-year-old, who has proved in his game time with the first team that he has no fear and he is a very special talent, was glued to the bench as the team had already made all their changes. The game was made for Moore but Postecoglou instead opted to ignore him."

Mikey Moore Club Stats Season Competition Appearances Goals Assists 2022/2023 U18 Premier League 10 3 4 Premier League 2 2 0 0 UEFA Youth League 5 0 0 2023/2024 U18 Premier League 12 14 8 FA Youth Cup 2 2 1

Moore is yet to feature for Tottenham in the Premier League, so he might not be playing as much as he would have hoped. A loan move may have been more beneficial for the youngster, but Postecoglou and his team have opted to keep him around the senior squad for now.

Related What Postecoglou Has Told Tottenham Players After Bad Start A report has shared what Ange Postecoglou has told Tottenham players after their bad start to the season.

Tottenham Have Concerns About James Maddison

They were worried about his England omission

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Tottenham have been concerned about James Maddison and whether missing out on the England squad at Euro 2024 would impact his form at Spurs. The former Leicester City man struggled in the second half of last season, but he's shown signs of improvement this campaign.

The report states that despite Maddison not hitting the heights expected of him since the season got under way, there is a determination from the England international to use the disappointment of missing out on Euro 2024 to fuel him. Gareth Southgate is no longer England manager, so it's a chance for a fresh start.

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/09/2024