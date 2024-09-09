Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou been given mixed reviews since his arrival, and presenter Will Brazier believes he might not be there by the end of the season.

Postecoglou's style of play is bound to split the opinion of the fanbase with the Australian manager focusing heavily on possession and playing a high-pressing game. Although the north London outfit saw signs of improvement last season, they once again failed to win a trophy and found themselves outside of the top four.

Daniel Levy hasn't been afraid to pull the trigger on managers - we've seen the likes of Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, and Antonio Conte hired and fired - so Postecoglou will have to take his team to the next level this term.

Postecoglou Tipped to Leave Before Season Ends

Things need to improve at Tottenham

When asked by Mark Goldbridge who will finish higher in the Premier League this season, Manchester United or Tottenham, Brazier reacted by saying he doesn't expect either Postecoglou or Erik ten Hag to be with their respective clubs by the end of the campaign...

"I think the answer to that question is both of them won't have the managers that they've got now, and I worry for who Spurs would appoint next. There is growing noise within the Spurs camp that just with last season, the start of this season, the next run of games, if they get that wrong."

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, journalist John Cross has also shared his concerns about Postecoglou, suggesting that the Australian manager is under pressure to perform with Spurs spending heavily in the summer transfer window.

Levy will be desperate to see his side competing in the Champions League once again, and it's fair to say he's dipped his hand in his pocket to back the manager. It's clear to see that the Tottenham players are buying into Postecoglou's ideas with their style being implemented last season, but he will be under pressure to deliver results.

In the summer, Spurs spent big on the likes of Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, and Archie Gray. The north London outfit kept their key stars, so there's little excuse for Postecoglou not to take his side to the next level in the 2024/2025 campaign.

Tottenham Eyed Patrick Dorgu

Chelsea were also keen

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham explored a deal to sign Danish defender Patrick Dorgu during the summer transfer window. Chelsea were also said to be interested, with Lecce demanding a fee in the region of €35m for their young full-back.

The Premier League sides were put off by the price tag, but it will be interesting to see whether they explore a move once again in 2025. With his deal expiring in 2027, Lecce will be under no pressure to offload the youngster, but the interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football could turn his head.