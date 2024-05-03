Highlights A frustrated Ange Postecoglou was seen screaming at two of his players during Tottenham's 2-0 loss against Chelsea.

The Australian was angry at the first-half performance of his team, and microphones picked up exactly what he said.

Lacklustre Tottenham now look extremely unlikely to qualify for the Champions League as Postecoglou shoulders the blame.

Ange Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the Premier League. The north London team's Champions League hopes are effectively over after a poor run of form that has seen them lose three successive games.

Trevoh Chalobah scored a wonderful header from a Conor Gallagher free-kick to hand the Blues the lead in the first half as Postecoglou could be seen visibly fuming at his own players. The away side struggled to get a foothold in the match as Chelsea threatened to take the game further out of Spurs' reach.

A Micky van de Ven goalline clearance may have prevented Nicolas Jackson from finding the net in the opening exchanges, but the Senegalese forward wouldn't be denied as he headed past Guglielmo Vicario after Cole Palmer crashed a free-kick off the crossbar. This was enough to see off a lacklustre Tottenham side that now find themselves seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand.

With it being confirmed fifth place in England won't receive a Champions League spot in the newly-formatted competition for the 2024/25 season, Postecoglou and his players look like they will have to settle for Europa League football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have won only once against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 32 attempts during the Premier League era.

Ange Postecoglou Fumes at Two Tottenham Players

Microphones picked up what was said

During his team's poor showing in the opening 45 minutes, the usually laid-back manager could be seen getting more and more angry as his team failed to make an impression on the game. Two players in particular were on the receiving end of the ex-Celtic boss' rage. Gary Neville - who was on commentary - stated:

"He’s having a right go at Sarr and Romero. He has snapped, Ange Postecoglou. The football that you associate with his team, it’s just not happened. They’re nowhere near it in possession.”

Per the Daily Mail, Postecoglou was heard shouting at his players to 'stop passing it backwards'. Spurs have been a forward-thinking side since his appointment in 2023, but the manager was extremely unhappy at what he was seeing unfold in front of him. That anger appeared to extend beyond the 90 minutes as the focus will now turn to another big match at Liverpool in the coming days. View the incident below.

Postecoglou Disappointed at Spurs' Display

He shouldered the blame for his players' performance

The Australian appeared irritable during his post-match interview with Sky Sports, showing his annoyance at the performance he witnessed from his team at Stamford Bridge. Postecoglou was quick to lay the blame at his own feet, saying:

"It is on me to fix it. We lacked belief and conviction in our game. I don't know if it is low confidence, but we are not playing with the mindset we need to play the football we want to. It wasn't good enough, and I have to take responsibility for that."

When asked about what went wrong, the 58-year-old gave a spiky response: "Come on mate, we didn't play well, do you want me to write you a dossier of where it went wrong? I feel like we've lost a bit of belief and conviction in our football, and that is on me to change that." View the full interview below.

Having won only two of their previous seven Premier League matches, it's easy to see why his patience is beginning to run thin. It's unusual to see Postecoglou lose his temper, and he will expect a reaction from his side in the final four league games of the season.