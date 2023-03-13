Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has become ‘a bit of an icon’ at Parkhead during his short time at the club, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 57-year-old has become an instant fans’ favourite among the Hoops faithful thanks to his on-pitch success, attractive style of play, and likeable character.

Celtic news – Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou was appointed as Neil Lennon’s successor back in June 2021 when he signed a 12-month rolling contract after arriving from Yokohama F. Marinos.

Despite enjoying success in the J-League and leading his national team between 2013 and 2017, the Australian tactician was a relatively unknown figure within British football prior to his arrival in Glasgow.

However, Postecoglou soon ensured that people started to respect his talents pretty quickly at Celtic, claiming the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup crown in his maiden campaign at the helm.

In his 101 games in charge of the Parkhead outfit, Postecoglou has won on 75 occasions while drawing 10 times, averaging 2.33 points per match.

Victory over fierce rivals Rangers earlier this month at Hampden Park ensured Celtic retained the League Cup, and their hopes of a domestic treble remain very much alive.

What has Bridge said about Postecoglou?

When asked about Postecoglou’s achievements, Bridge told GMS he has already become an iconic figure at the club.

He said: “Obviously, there was a lot of arrogance before when he was appointed with people saying: ‘who is this guy? He's come from Japan, and no one watches Japanese football.’

“But no one watched Japanese football when Arsene Wenger took the Arsenal job. He's just done so well; he's really taken Celtic to two new levels.

“So, that would be my hope, if I was a Rangers supporter, that maybe clubs look to him and he departs, but then he seems incredibly happy at the moment. He's become a bit of an icon up there in such a short space of time.”

Who do Celtic play next?

Celtic could face a tough test when they take on fourth-placed Hibernian at home over the weekend, just a week after they saw off their Edinburgh rivals Hearts 3-0.

Postecoglou will then take his side to Ross County following the resumption after the international break before the fourth Old Firm Derby of the season.

With Celtic currently nine points above the Gers in the top-flight standings, the encounter at Paradise could dictate the outcome of the Scottish Premiership title race.