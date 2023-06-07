It is safe to say that Tottenham fans have had very little to get excited about during the past season.

Even with the appointment of Australian manager, Ange Postecoglou, the fanbase has remained fractured and differing in their opinions.

Some are doubtful that he can make the transition from the Scottish Premiership to the English Premier League effectively.

While others are confident that he has a track record of playing good football with good results, albeit in lower-quality leagues.

In recent days, a viral video has emerged online that will have even the most pessimistic Spurs fan pumped for the new campaign to kick-off.

VIDEO: Ange Postecoglu gives passionate speech to his Australia side

The video in question shows the 57-year-old giving his Australia team a rousing speech ahead of a Confederations Cup game in 2017.

He urges his players to think of those people in their lives that had made many sacrifices just to allow them to be there and how proud they will be once they win.

He even uses his own example of his father as he says: "He's a hard man, my old man, still is today. But he's the one that kept saying to me, you can keep doing what you're doing'".

He references the fact that even with a winner's medal, his father could come up with some criticism to make him better.

The point behind the team talk is to inspire by using personal examples and giving the players motivation.

Spurs fans get behind Postecoglou after seeing inspiring team talk

Fans of the club may be skeptical about the appointment but are happy to see a man walk through the door that can light a fire under the players once more.

That fire has not been seen since Mauricio Pochettino left the club back in 2019. The spirit of the dressing room has been almost completely killed by the past few managers along with the mood around the club in general.

The supporters are looking to get behind their new manager and this video has gone a long way towards helping that cause.

Many are now excited to see how he can lift the players and help them to go again next season after a gruelling few years.

Fans are excited after seeing Postecoglou's speech