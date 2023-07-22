Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur is unclear.

The English striker made his debut for the club in 2009 and has established himself as a club legend over the past 14 years.

However Kane, who joined the north London side at the age of 11, could well be on the move this summer.

It's no secret that Kane has wanted to leave the club before in search of trophies.

The 29-year-old's contract runs out in 2024 and it is unknown whether he will extend his stay.

Tottenham may be forced to sell their star man in the coming months or risk him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Reporter shows Ange Postecoglou a 'Kane 9' Bayern shirt at press conference

Bayern Munich are extremely interested in signing Kane this summer.

The Bavarian giants have already seen two bids for Kane rejected by Tottenham, with the second being worth £70m plus add-ons.

A third bid is expected to be on the horizon, per the Mirror.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu had an awkward exchange with BILD reporter Max Schrader on Saturday amid Bayern's interest in Kane.

The German reporter turned up to Postecoglou's press conference in Thailand and thought it would be a good idea to show him a Bayern shirt with Kane's name and number on the back.

Postecoglou, unsurprisingly, was not amused.

"Yesterday you said you weren’t that relaxed about the Harry [Kane] situation, what is your feeling today?" Schrader asked Postecoglou.

Tottenham's boss replied: "That was two days ago and nothing has changed."

The reporter then held up a Bayern Munich shirt with Kane's name and number on the back and said: "What does that look like? It looks quite good, no?"

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," the Australian replied.

As the press officer looked to move on to another question, Postecoglou sarcastically quipped: "Did you get a good laugh for it? Got what you came to get? Maybe? Very good. You came a long way for that, thank you. "

Watch the moment below...

German reporter reportedly punished by Tottenham Hotspur for Kane/Bayern shirt prank

That wasn't the end of it, though.

According to BILD, Tottenham have banned Schrader from their press conferences and have withdrawn his accreditation for their upcoming pre-season game against Leicester.

Tottenham’s press officer Anthony Marshall is said to have sent the reporter a WhatsApp message after the conference had ended.

The message is claimed to have read: “Following the incident at today’s press conference, I wanted to inform you as a courtesy that we have asked the organizer of our game tomorrow and in Singapore to revoke your accreditation.”

What next for Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur?

Despite intense speculation of a move away, Kane is currently away with Tottenham for their pre-season tour of Asia and is training and playing as normal.

He played 45 minutes in Tottenham's opening pre-season game against West Ham in Australia and is set to play a part in their match against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Time will tell whether Kane will make the move to Bayern this summer.