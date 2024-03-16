Highlights Ange Postecoglou defends global fans after reporter labels some as "tourists" and "plastic"

Postecoglou emphasises that all supporters, regardless of origin, should have access to games and should not be labeled unfairly.

The Tottenham boss has been praised by the wider footballing community for his passionate response.

Ange Postecoglou has passionately hit back at a reporter who called certain supporters "tourists" and "plastic". The Tottenham manager expressed the importance of the club's global fan base and took issue with the use of labels that he believes are unfair.

The topic was brought up amid concerns about the north London club's plans to increase ticket prices, making it harder for some local fans to get to games on a regular basis. Per the Telegraph, The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has written to Premier League chief Richard Masters in an attempt to put a stop to the potential 60% increase in prices for the 2024/25 campaign.

Spurs' current boss has got his team playing some wonderful football and competing for a return to the Champions League, increasing the chance of more fans being desperate to get to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

It's becoming harder for fans to regularly get to matches, due to issues like the cost of living crisis, meaning the faces in each Premier League ground will inevitably change on a weekly basis. However, football is for everyone and Postecoglou took issue with certain supporters being labelled differently to local fans.

Postecoglou Defends 'Plastic' Fans

The Australian Used Himself as an Example

During his press conference in the build-up to Tottenham's Premier League game against Fulham, a reporter addressed the issue by saying: "The simplest thing for the club to do is to get in tourists who are willing to pay money. The plastic fans...".

Postecoglou interrupted the reporter and admitted that he'd fall into the same category as he defended the right for any genuine supporter's right to get a ticket to the game, regardless of where they come from. The Spurs boss said:

"That's really harsh and I'll tell you why. I’m probably ‘plastic’ and ‘touristy’ because I was coming from the other side of the world, really passionate about football - and if I could get access to see a Premier League game, that was the world to me."

The former Celtic boss added: “So to label people ‘plastic’ or ‘tourists’, I don’t think that’s fair just because people live on the other side of the world. This football club has supporters all over the world and I think we should always be able to accommodate them. It doesn't make them any less passionate."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have scored more goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season than Tottenham (59).

After taking over at the beginning of the 2023-24 season following Antonio Conte's underwhelming spell in charge, Postecoglou has not only impressed Spurs fans, but also the wider footballing community. The 58-year-old said it's "disrespectful" to call into the question of any supporters' passion for their football club. Watch the video below:

Tottenham's Top Four Battle

Spurs to go Head-to-Head With Aston Villa

Tottenham are coming off the back of a sensational 4-0 success at Villa Park as they pulled closer to Aston Villa, who currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League. Spurs are now two points behind Unai Emery's side with a game in hand, meaning they could move ahead of their rivals.

Manchester United have fallen six points behind in the race for the top four, but with English clubs performing well in Europe thus far, there could be five places that qualify for the re-formatted Champions League that begins next season.