Angel Di Maria fits into a very exclusive category. Playing with two icons of the game in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the course of your career is what those emerging from the depths of academy set-ups from all corners of the globe can only dream of. Alongside the likes of Deco, Carlos Tevez, Paulo Dybala and Alejandro Garnacho, however, Di Maria has had the pleasure of doing so.

Di Maria has linked up with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi both on the international stage and during their respective stints at Paris Saint-Germain, while he has strutted his stuff with cult hero Ronaldo at Real Madrid, though their success as a duo is not enough to see the talismanic Portuguese make his all-time XI made solely from his teammates - both past and present. Ouch.

Having played for a litany of top European clubs, including Manchester United, Benfica, Real Madrid and PSG, the 35-year-old winger has elite-level players aplenty to select from - but that poses the question: who on earth makes the cut? Fear not - the Argentine gem himself has spoken to Argentine publication TyC Sports recently, revealing his dream XI of players he has played with.

Angel Di Maria's Perfect XI from Teammates - Past and Present

Angel Di Maria's Perfect XI from Teammates - Past and Present Position Player Teams Games Together Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Argentina 30 Left-back Marcelo Real Madrid 125 Centre-back Nicolas Otamendi Argentina, Benfica 108 Centre-back Javier Mascherano Argentina 89 Right-back Sergio Ramos Real Madrid, PSG 159 Central midfield Rui Costa Benfica 38 Central midfield Neymar PSG 110 Central midfield Angel Di Maria Argentina, PSG, Real Madrid, Benfica, Juventus, Man Utd, Rosario Central 883 Left wing Kylian Mbappe PSG 151 Centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic PSG 41 Right wing Lionel Messi Argentina, PSG 136 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 31/01/24

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Team he played alongside Di Maria: Argentina

The tried and trusted man between the posts during Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign, which brought ample love, ecstasy, and jubilation to the South American nation. If you can remember: a miraculous save from the Aston Villa shot stopper all but secured victory for La Albiceleste in Qatar.

What's not to love about Emiliano Martinez, though? He's a commanding presence in the goalmouth, he’s strong at collecting crosses and has a penchant for pulling a world-beating save from the depths of his well-rounded locker. Not only is he one of the vital cogs in Unai Emery’s title-charging Villa side, but what a supreme performer he is for his country, too!

Left-back: Marcelo

Team he played alongside Di Maria: Real Madrid

Arguably one of the best left-backs to ever play the game, Marcelo, who played with Di Maria at Real Madrid, kicks off the back-line. Despite being on other sides of the pitch – with the Argentine often deployed as a right-winger – Marcelo’s talent still shines through.

An astute passer with a traction engine that allowed him to be a free-roaming presence, Marcelo complemented Real Madrid to a tee and was a key component behind their European prowess. With one of the best first touches the game has ever seen, the former Brazil ace, now 35, is still earning his corn at Fluminense.

Centre-back: Nicolas Otamendi

Teams he played alongside Di Maria: Argentina, Benfica

Despite seasoned professional Nicolas Otamendi and Di Maria once playing for the different sides of the Manchester divide, they are both loving compatriots at heart, while they also have their love for Benfica to share.

Strong and stern in the heart of defence, the Argentine prevented the likes of Lisandro Martinez from getting a look-in at the 2022 World Cup – further highlighting his importance to boss Lionel Scaloni and his country as a whole. With Di Maria and Otamendi, both 35, now enjoying the twilight period of their career at Benfica, the 109-cap Argentine was always in with a shout of making the grade.

Centre-back: Javier Mascherano

Team he played alongside Di Maria: Argentina

Despite never becoming a world-beater, Javier Mascherano enjoyed a glittering career and the two Champions League medals on his mantelpiece at home attest to that. A brilliant servant for the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool – but not so much West Ham United – the Argentine racked up 147 caps for his nation, with 89 of those coming alongside Di Maria.

Interestingly, the pair share the honour of being crowned Olympic gold medalists thanks to Argentina’s win back in 2008. Mascherano - who was also able to play in midfield - is a name perhaps forgotten more often than not when it comes to listing the best centre-backs of the post-millennium era, but Di Maria has been sure not to forget about his fellow countryman.

Right-back: Sergio Ramos

Teams he played alongside Di Maria: Real Madrid, PSG

Versatile enough to play across the back-line, Sergio Ramos is Di Maria’s pick for the right-back berth. Mascherano and Otamendi occupy the spots of the Spaniard’s preferred position. Despite picking up a red card here or there, there’s no disputing his undeniable talent, which has put him at the top of his game for year upon year.

The pair first lined up alongside each other in the Spanish capital and were – as expected – super successful with one Champions League crown and a La Liga under their belts. A reunion was on the cards when Ramos upped and left for the bright lights of the Parc des Princes and, of course, they won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. Standard procedure.

Central midfield: Rui Costa

Team he played alongside Di Maria: Benfica

A certified legend in the football echo chamber, Rui Costa enjoyed the majority of his playing days in Serie A for Fiorentina and AC Milan but started his career off in the youth ranks at Benfica. He and Di Maria may have only played together on 35 occasions – but that was enough for the former to realise what a special talent the latter was.

At the tail end of his illustrious career, Costa returned to Benfica and perhaps became a mentor for a then-inexperienced Di Maria. Now working as the president of the club, the 94-cap former Portugal international is continuing to work closely with his old pal – they’ve gone full-circle, so to speak.

Central midfield: Neymar

Team he played alongside Di Maria: PSG

PSG has been a stomping ground for many superstars over the years – and Neymar, now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal, has been one of them. In some of the club’s most industrious years, the Brazilian was combining - and causing havoc - with the likes of Messi, Mbappe and, more importantly, Di Maria.

Having graced the turf together 110 times, the Argentine has been blessed to be up close and personal to Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer – and so, despite him being slightly out of position, we can let this one slide, can’t we? Neymar has to be shoe-horned in whichever way he can be.

Central midfield: Angel Di Maria

Career appearances: 883

Tricky one, here. He’s gone for himself for the final spot in the engine room. Not your typical central midfielder but, after what could only be assumed to be careful deliberation, Di Maria has wormed himself into the final XI.

Perhaps overshadowed by the likes of Ronaldo and Messi during his spells at Real Madrid and PSG, respectively, the gangly South American has enjoyed a trophy-laced career. Having made 136 appearances for Argentina, too, the 35-year-old has become a reliable asset for any side whom he has plied his trade at – with PSG enjoying the best part of his creative habits over 295 games.

Left wing: Kylian Mbappe

Team he played alongside Di Maria: PSG

Kylian Mbappe, the heir to the throne. With Ronaldo and Messi departing the European scene, football needs a new leading man, and the PSG gem has filled that position expertly. Scoring goals and bamboozling defenders for fun in the French capital, Di Maria has witnessed first-hand how much of a powerhouse he can be.

The pair have shared the pitch 151 times with a points-per-game ratio of 2.26 – not bad, huh? In fact, Di Maria’s joint goal participation record with Mbappe is the best of his teammates across his career. Of course, there’s no arguing that Mbappe is a superstar – but opting for the Frenchman over Cristiano Ronaldo is peculiar.

Centre-forward: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Team he played alongside Di Maria: PSG

Now retired, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Di Maria’s choice in the solitary centre-forward role, although the likes of Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Edinson Cavani would’ve all been considered. As enigmatic as they come, the towering Swede takes the top spot after latching onto the Argentine’s crosses for 41 games.

From those outings, the pair were on the receiving end of a loss on just three occasions, all while they boasted an outstanding 2.54 points per game ratio while strutting their stuff in the French capital. Ibrahimovic, as self-centred as he was, had a lovable aura about him – and that combined with his knack for acrobatics made him a joy to watch.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

Team(s) he played with Di Maria: Argentina, PSG

There was only one realistic option, wasn’t there? Playing with the diminutive ace for both club and country is nothing short of pure luck, but Di Maria is someone who holds that honour. Encapsulating everything joyous about the beautiful game with his mazy runs, cute passes and sublime finishes, Messi would doubtlessly be in everyone’s XI.

Having played 136 times together (thus far), they have enjoyed a plethora of success. Their joint standout achievement was the World Cup at the back end of 2022, where both Messi and Di Maria played their part. It’s a moment neither will ever forget – and perhaps it helped his compatriot’s cause when he was sifting through the options. But let’s not kid ourselves – there was never a world where Messi wasn’t stood tall and firm in the right wing spot.