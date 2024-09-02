Former World Cup winner and Champions League final Man of the Match Angel Di Maria has named his least favourite manager from his storied career. The Argentine featured for the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus throughout his playing days, winning almost everything there is to win in the game.

Perhaps his finest moment came in 2014 as he spearheaded Real Madrid to their tenth European title. Despite his brilliant performance in the finale, the winger was shipped off to Manchester United for a fee of £59.7m as the Red Devils looked to bounce back after a difficult first season in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. However, it is there that the 36-year-old came across the worst coach that he ever worked under.

Di Maria Labels Louis Van Gaal His Worst Manager

There is no love lost between the pair

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, Di Maria made no bones about the fact that Louis Van Gaal was the worst manager he played for in his career. The duo spent one season together at Old Trafford, and despite Di Maria making a hot start to life in England, things quickly fizzled out and his relationship with the Dutchman deteriorated quickly.

"The worst (manager) is Van Gaal, you can be sure of that. In case you had any doubt, I'll clear that up for you right now."

While more clarification on the matter wasn't given, it is not the most shocking of answers, with Di Maria being flogged within a year of joining the club as he made the switch to the French capital in 2015. Van Gaal has previously given his say on the matter, suggesting that the player, who goes down as one of the worst signings in Manchester United history, could not handle the pressure of the Premier League and that he tried to play him in every possible position in the final third:

"Di Maria says it was my problem. I played him in every attacking position. You can check that. He never convinced me in any of those positions. He could not deal with the continuous pressure on the ball in the Premier League. That was his problem."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Transfermarkt, Di Maria played in six different positions in his 32 games at Manchester United.

Di Maria Selects His Favourite Managers

The Argentine name-dropped two fellow countrymen

On the flip side of things, the attacker listed two men that he had worked with during his time in the Argentina national team among his favourite coaches:

"Scaloni, without a doubt. He's a great coach in every sense because of the staff he has, the connection with the players and how he manages the games. It's perfect. I think he's one of the best. "Then, Alejandro (Sabella) too. He was a manager who had a big impact on me. I learned a lot with him."

Di Maria would reach the World Cup final under Sabella in 2014, losing out to Germany. He would go one step better eight years later with Scaloni at the helm, scoring in the final before lifting the famous trophy.