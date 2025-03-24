Brazil star Raphinha has lit a fire under Argentina players and fans ahead of the huge clash between the South American giants in World Cup qualifying. The Barcelona ace is in a confident mood after a brilliant campaign to date, in which he has become a top contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

His comments just two days before the blockbuster encounter in Argentina haven't gone down too well with the opposition and, as one of the most fierce international rivalries in world football, things could get feisty on the pitch.

Raphinha and Brazil trail Argentina by seven points in the South American standings, but a win on opposition territory this Wednesday could reduce that gap to four. Both nations are well on their way to qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States.

Raphinha Vows to Score For Brazil Against Argentina

Lionel Messi's absence has given him confidence