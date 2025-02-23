Tottenham now look set to face heavy competition for the signing of Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, and West Ham United among those entering the race, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Gomes is set to be out of contract at Lille in the summer, meaning clubs can sign him on a pre-contract agreement for him to join for nothing. A host of clubs are considering a move to secure his signature, with Spurs one of the sides keen.

The England international has previously plied his trade in England for Manchester United but moved to France to play regular senior football. Gomes has flourished in Ligue 1, but he could be set to return to the Premier League in the coming months.

Tottenham Face Competition for Angel Gomes

West Ham, Man Utd, and Aston Villa keen

The future of Gomes remains uncertain as Tottenham Hotspur struggle to finalise a deal, opening the door for rival clubs to enter the race, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. Despite pursuing Gomes since the start of January, Spurs have yet to agree on all terms for a pre-contract, allowing other teams to ignite their interest in recent days.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and West Ham are all believed to be monitoring the situation closely. Villa hold a strong interest in the midfielder and could present an appealing option for Gomes. Manchester United, his former club, have long considered a potential return but have yet to make any concrete move.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =15th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Through Balls Per Game 0.2 1st Match rating 6.52 20th

Bournemouth are also keeping Gomes in mind as they prepare their summer transfer plans, viewing him as a possible replacement if they lose key players. Meanwhile, West Ham have maintained contact since January, exploring potential terms for a move.

With Archie Gray potentially set for an extended role in midfield next season, Spurs may reassess their need for Gomes. Nevertheless, his availability presents an attractive market opportunity, though the club remains cautious about ensuring any signing aligns with their long-term squad building.

