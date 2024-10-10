Angel Gomes is hot property right now after working his way into the England squad recently, and now, it has emerged that the Lille midfielder is likely to be available for a free transfer next summer, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign him.

After leaving Manchester United in 2020 for pastures new in France, Gomes has built a strong reputation for himself as one of the most dynamic, technical midfielders in the game, and it now seems the time has come for him to take the next step in his career. Lee Carsley recognised Gomes' talents by calling him up for his first England squad as caretaker manager back in September, and the 24-year-old now has a long list of admirers.

Spurs are thought to be at the head of that queue, and the latest report on Gomes, who has been described as "phenomenal", suggests the Lilywhites may be able to secure an absolute bargain at the end of the season as the player's contract is set to expire.

Angel Gomes has Clubs on Red Alert

Midfielder has told his club he doesn't want to sign new deal

Gomes' current contract with Lille is due to end in June 2025, and as per a report from TBRFootball, the midfielder has informed his club that he has no intention to sign an extension to that deal.

This development has caught the attention of Tottenham in particular, who have had Gomes on their list of transfer targets for quite some time. Gomes will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of France from January 1, 2025, before moving on in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs, or any other club, for that matter, will take up that option, but given the way Gomes' stock is rising over the last few months, it is likely he will not be short of offers in the next transfer window, and could well make a return to his native homeland ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Number 6 Postecoglou Needs

Angel Gomes could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Spurs

Over the summer, Ange Postecoglou was believed to be looking for a new defensive midfielder to add to his ranks, particularly after the departures of both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp.

However, the addition of Archie Gray to his squad alleviated that need to some degree, with the former Leeds starlet impressing many upon his arrival in North London.

Angel Gomes 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 7 Minutes 428 Completed passes per 90 37.7 Tackles won per 90 0.43 Progressive carries per 90 2.13 Shot creating actions per 90 4.28

Still, Spurs have been strongly linked with Gomes, and his high work rate and composure on the ball would certainly make him a suitable pivot player in Postecoglou's system. But, Tottenham will have to fight off competition from Newcastle and Liverpool, it seems.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024