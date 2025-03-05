Angel Gomes has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham United, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly eyeing the midfielder. Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has provided an update on his future, suggesting that a move to the Premier League is possible.

The England international is out of contract in the summer, and a departure from Lille now appears to be likely. Gomes will have the pick of a host of clubs due to him being a free transfer, including his former club Manchester United.

The 24-year-old left the Red Devils back in 2020, joining his current club Lille where he's gone on to make 134 appearances. Gomes has flourished in Ligue 1, earning himself four appearances for his country during that time.

A move to the Premier League is possible

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that a move to the Premier League is possible in the summer transfer window. The respected journalist also adds that there are clubs in the Bundesliga who have asked for information from his new agents...

"Yes, Premier League is a possibility for Angel Gomes while also clubs in the Bundesliga asked for information to his new agents. He will 100% leave Lille."

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =15th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Through Balls Per Game 0.1 =1st Match rating 6.45 19th

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously confirmed that West Ham, Man Utd, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are all showing an interest in signing Gomes in the summer. Spurs have struggled to agree a pre-contract agreement for Gomes, meaning other clubs are starting to enter the race.

Aston Villa and West Ham could be smart moves for Gomes as he looks to play regularly in the Premier League. A return to Man Utd could be a risk after the Red Devils let him go early in his career.

It's set to be a competitive race for the signature of Gomes, and it's no surprise considering he's going to be available for free. Staying with Lille now appears to be unlikely, and we could see the 24-year-old return to the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05/03/25.