One of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history is officially in the books. Unfortunately, it also ended prematurely. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese announced on Saturday night that her rookie year is done after she suffered a season-ending injury.

Reese suffered a wrist injury during Chicago's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. After further evaluation, the 22-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Angel Reese's Historic Rookie Season

The Sky rookie set numerous records in her debut campaign

With her season coming to a close, Reese finishes with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. Apart from hauling in double-doubles every night, Reese amassed plenty of records throughout her debut campaign.

She led the WNBA with 26 double-doubles and set a league record of 15 straight double-doubles. Likewise, Reese led the entire WNBA in rebounds, offensive rebounds, and second chance points.

Angel Reese Rookie Season Stats Category Stats PPG 13.6 RPG 13.1 TREB 446 ORPG 5.1 OREB 172

Reese has been in a heated Rookie of the Year race with Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark throughout the entire season. This injury likely takes her out of the running for the award, as Clark and the Fever continue their surge towards the WNBA Playoffs.

Meanwile, Reese and the Sky have been on quite a slide since returning from the All-Star break. They have gone 2-8 since and prior to their win over the Sparks on Friday, lost seven straight.

Chicago currently holds a 12-22 record and is tied for the 8th and final spot of the postseason with the Atlanta Dream. They have six games remaining on their schedule to try and sneak in to the playoffs.