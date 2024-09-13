Key Takeaways So many records have been broken throughout the 2024 WNBA season, from Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and A'ja Wilson.

Clark's impact is instrumental, as well as Reese's, though her rookie season ended early due to injury.

Reese's numbers are unprecedented, but they so far haven't contributed to winning basketball.

The WNBA has made monumental strides this season in both viewership and sales, with a large part of that as a result of the 2024 rookie class spearheaded by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese .

But with Reese’s rookie season now over after she was ruled out with a wrist injury, league insider Mark Medina reflects on her debut campaign, with him describing her numbers as ‘unprecedented’, though he cautions that her play needs to ‘lead to winning basketball’ before he can consider her as having begun changing the game.

Historic Season in the W

Records have continued to tumble throughout the 2024 season

The 2024 WNBA season has been one for the history books, where we have seen a huge uptake in those watching and supporting women's basketball.

A large part of that can be attributed to the Caitlin Clark effect, with the No. 1 overall pick in the highly touted 2024 Draft selected by the Indiana Fever having been an integral player in the NCAA last year, along with the likes of Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Cameron Brink all playing their roles in seeing college basketball reach new heights, and that carrying over into the WNBA season as they entered their rookie years.

There, we have seen records tumble, with Clark breaking too many records to count, but ones which include becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double, the fastest player to reach both 400 points and 200 assists, and most ever assists in a game, clocking 19 in an outing against the Dallas Wings back in July.

The WNBA has also seen one of its greatest ever players break the record for most points scored within a single season, with the Las Vegas Aces ' A'ja Wilson leading the league in points scored (27.3), blocks (2.7), and second in rebounds (11.9).

WNBA Single Season Leaders and Records for Points Name Points Scored Season A'ja Wilson 956* 2024 Jewell Loyd 939 2023 Breanna Stewart 919 2023 A'ja Wilson 912 2023 Diana Taurasi 860 2006

The two-time MVP - and likely soon to be a three-time winner - has topped virtually every category across the stat sheet, she has been edged out of The W's leading rebounder by rookie Reese (13.1), and as such, the former LSU player has made her case for being up there in contention for Rookie of the Year alongside Clark, with the two having been tipped to have a future/rivalry as the WNBA's very own version of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird .

While the eventual Rookie of the Year winner is still, as it stands, up in the air, Reese will no longer play any part in boosting her stock, having her season coming to an abrupt end after sustaining a wrist injury, seeing her unable to try and help the Sky claim the final available post-season berth.

Reese’s Defensive Rebounds Are ‘Testament’ to Timing, Physicality

Whilst Medina is certainly impressed by how Reese has played throughout her rookie season, believing that her ability to get defensive rebounds is a testament to her positioning, timing and physicality in the paint, he isn’t as impressed by how many open layups she has missed, dubbing that aspect of her game as ‘inexcusable.’

It's very unprecedented from a number's standpoint, and rebounding is a skill, but as far as how she's changing the game, I think it's still early because it's got to lead to winning basketball. I have justified concerns that she missed a lot of open shots at the rim, and I think that opens up two things. One, why are you missing that many layups? And two, if you're getting offensive rebounds for that there, that's an indirect way of inflating your stats. That's not intentional - I don't think she purposely missed layups. But missing them - that's inexcusable. So, I'm very impressed overall with how she’s played. When she's gained defensive rebounds, that's a real great testament to her timing, her physicality, her positioning, but she's got to finish at the rim, and I don’t think that's asking much, given how talented of a player she is.

Rise to the Top

Reese's college game has translated well into the WNBA

Reese was a standout star in college, and played an integral role in LSU's National Championship win in 2022-23, where they defeated Clark's Iowa.

As a junior for LSU, having transferred from Maryland, she averaged 23.0 points on 52.5 percent field goal shooting, while she also grabbed 15.4 rebounds, had 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

In her senior season, she would see a slight decline in her output, but nothing drastic at all, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds, which would help LSU reach the Elite Eight, where they came up against Iowa once again, and this time, were on the losing side.

Angel Reese College vs. WNBA Category LSU Chicago Sky FG% 49.8 38.7 RPG 12.8 12.9 3P% 15.6 18.2

Reese's two years at LSU saw her average 14.4 rebounds, which is the most in SEC history, and saw her selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by Chicago.

Throughout her rookie campaign, she has once again shown her elite double-double prowess, recording a league record 15 straight, averaging 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 boards, though she has struggled mightily to score the ball with efficiency, shooting just 39.1 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-3 forward also made WNBA history by becoming the first player to record 20 rebounds in back-to-back games, though she would further etch her name into the record books when she did it a third consecutive time. In her last 10 games, she averaged a staggering 16.8 rebounds.

However, she has garnered some criticism because many of her offensive rebounds, in which she has averaged 5.9 on the season, have come off her own misses, though if those rebounds were negated in calculations, she would still be leading the league, according to ESPN's Rebecca Lobo.

There is no doubt that Reese has had a historic rookie campaign, and had it not been for being in the same draft class as Clark, she would likely be the outright leader for Rookie of the Year.

But, this has been as closely fought contest as ever, and the 22-year-old is still in strong contention for the crown, but it just may not be enough.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.