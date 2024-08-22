Highlights Angel Reese rose to fame due to her college success, winning the 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament.

Reese was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in 2024, and has led them to numerous wins.

Despite Caitlin Clark's dominance, Reese's stats rival hers, making her the second-favorite to win the award.

Stars carry the game of basketball, with many being drawn to the sport due to its immense crop of talent. The WNBA is no exception to this, with its popularity having skyrocketed in recent months thanks to its emerging fleet of stars.

Two of the WNBA’s newest stars are some of the biggest names in basketball right now: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. It is possible (and likely) that a sports fan has heard one or both of these names, without even watching a single game, or even knowing they are from the WNBA.

Since the two are rookies, it only makes sense that the two are the favorites to win the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award after the season’s conclusion. Only one can win it, however, and the favorite to do so is Clark . But here is why Angel Reese could potentially pull off an upset.

Reese’s Rise to Fame

Reese became mainstream through her college success

Like Clark, the case can be made that Reese experienced her rise to stardom thanks to her college experience, and in particular, her success. She took the world by storm during the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s tournament, when she led the Louisiana State University Tigers to a national championship.

That season was arguably Reese’s strongest season at LSU, as she averaged 23 points and an astonishing 15.4 rebounds per game, along with 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks. She also shot 52.5 percent from the field, a higher percentage than Clark at her peak.

Making matters evermore interesting was who she faced in the championship game: Clark and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. It was the first time that the two squared off on the big stage, and Reese would get the upper hand, leading her team to a 102-85 blowout victory.

Angel Reese – 2022-23 Stats at LSU PTS 23.0 REB 15.4 AST 2.3 STL 1.8 BLK 1.6

This would merely mark the beginning of a rivalry that would brew between Clark and Reese, being just the first of many times they would cross paths. Clark was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, after once again losing in the 2024 NCAA championship game.

Reese, meanwhile, would be drafted after her, seventh overall by the Chicago Sky . This meant that the two would face off in the WNBA as rookies, and only one could win the eventual Rookie of the Year award.

Being the Underdog

Reese is the underdog to win the award, but it could easily happen

There is no doubt that Clark is the current favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award, but Reese is the second-favorite. Though the gap is pretty significant, Reese still possesses good odds, at +600. These odds were previously +700 before lengthening, a good sign for her.

While Rookie of the Year races in the WNBA have hardly been close, this year is shaping up to potentially be that, and for good reason. While Clark has broken a number of rookie records, Reese has done her fair share of that, as well.

An issue and weakness that Clark faces in her game is turnovers. She averaged 5.6 per game, by far the most in the league. Her shooting is also down from what it was in college, particularly her three-point shooting, which is currently 32.7 percent, ranking 47th in the league.

As for Reese, her primary strength is double-doubles. She averaged that in college and is doing so on the professional court, having already broken the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles, with 15 straight.

In her last game against the Phoenix Mercury , Reese recorded 19 points and 20 rebounds, while shooting 50 percent from the field. It was a staggering effort which ultimately ended in a Sky loss, but she became the fastest player (not just rookie, player) in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles, doing so in just 27 games.

Reese is leading the WNBA with 12.3 rebounds per game, which consists of an average of 5 offensive rebounds and 7.3 defensive rebounds per game. Both of those marks are by far the highest in the WNBA, with her offensive rebounds in particular being important as she gives her team five more possessions per game, increasing their chances of winning.

Angel Reese – 2024 WNBA Stats PTS 13.6 REB 12.3 AST 1.7 STL 39.8 BLK 20.0

While that has not exactly worked out on a team scale, as the Sky are currently 11-16, Reese’s ability to put up both offensive and defensive rebounds relatively equally demonstrates her two-sided nature on the court, as she serves as a both offensive and defensive player, which is extremely valuable.

Her defense is also stellar, as she leads all rookies in that category, and her 1.5 steals per game is good for tenth-best in the entire league. Overall, she is averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season, while shooting 39.8 percent from the field, and just 20 percent from deep (though that isn’t her strong suit).