Key Takeaways Angel Reese ended her historic rookie season early after a wrist injury with six games left.

Not only did she break rookie records but also league records set by legendary players like Sylvia Fowles and Yolanda Griffith.

Despite falling to seventh in the draft, Reese's impact on and off the court has made her one of the most recognizable names in the league.

From being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Tournament to breaking WNBA records, Angel Reese has been making headlines for the past two years.

After falling to the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese proved her doubters wrong throughout the season as she rewrote the record books.

Even as the Chicago Sky struggled, fans were glued to their screens to watch her play.

Unfortunately for Reese, a wrist injury ended her season with six games remaining for the Sky.

But before she was sidelined, she made the All-Star Game, didn't back down from a challenge and continued to break league and franchise records.

Angel Reese – Double-Double Machine

Reese has been dominant from the offset of her WNBA career

From the beginning of her time at LSU, Reese established herself as a guaranteed double-double. That carried over to the WNBA.

With 26 this season, Reese posted the second-most double-doubles in a single season in WNBA history and the most by a rookie.

She fell just two short of the record set by Alyssa Thomas. With how close she came to the record and missing six games, it won't be surprising if she achieves it next season.

Fifteen of those 26 were recorded in consecutive games, another record.

Reese also had a double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds) in the WNBA All-Star game, becoming the first-ever rookie to achieve that.

Doing that in less than 18 minutes just makes it more impressive.

Angel Reese – WNBA Record-Breaking Rebounder

Reese has announced herself as the queen of the glass

Reese may not have shown much on the offensive side of the ball in her rookie season, but her defensive prowess, especially her rebounding, has been on full display from day one.

While she is just coming off a historic rookie season, Reese is already showing the potential to be one of the greatest rebounders the league has ever seen.

Despite being just a rookie, Reese has already set the WNBA record for most rebounds averaged in a single season with 13.1. She grabbed a total of 446 rebounds, surpassing Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 (A'ja Wilson is now second with 406 as of this writing).

WNBA Single Season Leaders for Rebounding Player RPG Angel Reese (2024) 13.12 A'ja Wilson (2024) 11.88 Sylvia Fowles (2018) 11.85 Jonquel Jones (2017) 11.81 Tina Charles (2010) 11.71

Reese has been criticized for inflating her stats by grabbing her own misses, but if it were that easy, more players would've likely done it.

This season, she grabbed 172 offensive rebounds, surpassing Yolanda Griffith's previous record of 161.

After making history by becoming the first WNBA player to grab 20 rebounds in consecutive games, she took it one step further by doing it for the third straight game.

Angel Reese WNBA Rookie Season Review

Success would be an understatement despite the Sky's overall performance

In 34 games this season, Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. That stat line led to an All-Star nod, making her the first Sky rookie to do so since Elena Delle Donne in 2013.

Reese was one of the few highlights in an otherwise disappointing season for the Sky, who are still fighting for a playoff spot. They would have needed her energy for this final push and the playoffs, so it's a big miss for Chicago.

While it is no secret that Reese is a great rebounder, she also proved to be a well-rounded defender.

Playing the four in Chicago's system, she makes up for her lack of rim protection by being a strong defender with quick hands. This allows her to rack up steals, with only Caitlin Clark ahead of her among rookies.

Ball-handling isn't a strength for her, but she has shown a natural passing ability and should improve as her handle improves.

She has formed a solid frontcourt partnership with Kamila Cardoso on defense, and the two will work toward becoming a better offensive duo in the offseason.

Concerns about Reese's offense are real, especially her scoring inside the paint. Eight players in the league have attempted over 200 shots inside the five-foot range, and six have shot at least 60 percent on those attempts.

Meanwhile, Reese is shooting just 44.5 percent on those shots.

Angel Reese – 2024 Stats Category Stat PPG 13.6 RPG 13.1 APG 1.9 SPG 1.3 BPG 0.5 FG% 39.1

But as a winner at every level she's played, she'll likely be eager to improve.

Her jump shot also needs work, which will be the key to further unlocking her promising partnership with Cardoso.

Reese may have fallen to seventh in the draft, but when it comes to popularity in her class, she is second only to Clark.

As a winner at LSU and a celebrity off the court, she has brought a considerable fan base to the league with her arrival in Chicago, which has been reflected in the television ratings.

When the Sky took on Clark's Indiana Fever , The Athletic revealed that the game averaged 2.25 million viewers on CBS, making it the most-watched WNBA game in more than two decades.

Reese also ranked second in the league for most jerseys sold in the first half of the season, according to Sports Business Journal. That is not surprising considering she is already the most popular WNBA athlete in terms of followers on Instagram, with 4.1 million.

Overall, the season has been a considerable success for Reese. As she continues to work on her game, the Sky will become a force to be reckoned with and will once again be a top contender.