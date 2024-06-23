Highlights Angel Reese led the Chicago Sky's comeback win in the 4th quarter against the Fever with a career-high 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Chicago's win ended Indiana's four-game winning streak.

Reese scored 17 of her 25 points in the second, including 10 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback win.

Fireworks always seem to happen every time Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark meet on the basketball court. Sunday afternoon's affair between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever was no different.

The Fever and the Sky met for the third time this season and in the previous two outings, it was Clark's team that got the better of Reese's. On Sunday, however, Reese finally notched her first win over Clark in the WNBA by leading Chicago to an exhilarating 88-87 come-from-behind victory thanks to arguably the best performance of her professional career.

The Sky star tallied a monster double-double with a career-high 25 points and 16 rebounds, while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and going 9-of-11 from the freethrow line. It was Reese's eighth straight double-double and her 10th double-digit rebounding outing over her last 11 games.

Chicago's resilient performance stopped Indiana's season-high four-game winning streak as the Sky moved to 6-9 on the season. The Fever, meanwhile, fell to 7-11, now a half game behind Chicago in the Eastern Conference standings.

Sky is the limit for Angel Reese

Reese led Chicago's comeback in the fourth quarter

The Fever led by as much as 15 points in the third quarter and had a 12-point cushion with over six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the final frame. But the Sky mounted a massive 18-5 run to close the game and steal the win in front of a passionate Wintrust Arena crowd.

Indiana had no answer for the surging Reese, who scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half. She scored 10 of those in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead bucket that gave Chicago its first lead since midway through the third quarter.

The game had a pretty wild final 20 seconds, with both teams failing to score. In the end, the Sky held on for the thrilling victory.

It's no secret that Reese is a passionate individual who carries her heart on her sleeve. After the game, the 2023 NCAA Champion made sure to let everybody know what she was about.

Reese has been on an absolute tear, especially over her last eight games and she came out to play against her old college rival.

Angel Reese — Last 8 Games Category Stats PPG 15.5 RPG 13.1 OREB 4.5 SPG 2.1 FG% 44.3%

Despite the loss, Clark put together a stellar performance as well. She tallied 17 points, made five three-pointers, and dished out a franchise record 13 assists in the defeat.

The Sky and the Fever will meet one more time this season on August 30th.