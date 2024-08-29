Key Takeaways Angel Reese struggles with inefficiency, especially outside the paint, impacting her shooting percentages.

Reese may be perceived as padding stats by missing shots for offensive rebounds due to her limited strengths.

Reese's physical style suits the college game but requires adjustment in the WNBA; improvement is expected soon.

Look hard enough, and you can find a crack in any rookie’s game. The key is to not get caught up in the flaws of a player so much, that you forget that they are just that, rookies.

Much has been made about Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and her 160-plus turnovers, a rookie record. And those using her turnover woes to critique her wouldn’t be wrong. But that doesn’t diminish her impact in other areas of the game, often at an MVP level.

The same could be said for her rookie classmate, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, and her efficiency struggles until this point in the season. But like Clark and so many other rookies, it would be unwise to judge them too early, because there is still room for improvement.

The Same Struggles as Before

Reese’s inefficiency in college shows itself in the pros

To be very clear, Reese’s field goal struggles have been apparent from the beginning of the season. With all fairness to Reese, she was never an efficient shooter in college. With a career three-point percentage of 15.6 percent, Reese lacked the touch necessary to be effective when stretched away from the basket. But, as fans have noticed, the lack of touch is also apparent under the rim.

Of Reese’s 138 made field goals for the season, 120 of those came from within five feet of the basket. And of those 120 field goals, Reese still shoots 43.8 percent from that distance. Compared to fellow rookie and teammate, Kamila Cardoso, who shoots 53.8 percent from that distance, Reese has a lot of room to improve.

Angel Reese Shooting Splits Distance FGM FG% < 5 FT. 120 43% 5-9 FT 4 12.1% 10-14 FT 2 40% 15-19 FT 8 36.4

However, in July, Reese’s field goal percentage jumped to a respectable 50 percent during that period. But that was before the break for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . However, Reese did not play in Paris, so she lost her rhythm.

A 50 percent effort during July turned into 33 percent during August. From July 18 to August 14, the entire WNBA paused for the Paris Olympics. Surely, Reese has never had a disruption of this nature before in her career.

That’s why some of her struggles must be taken with the hope of improvement. Yes, Reese must be more efficient with her shots. Yes, Reese must do a better job of finding open teammates instead of forcing contested shots when defenses collapse on her.

No Stat Padding

Too many factors against Reese to pad stats by intentionally missing shots

As stated earlier, Reese’s game outside the paint was a point of concern entering the draft. Some people believe that Reese pads her stats by missing shots only to pile up the offensive rebounds.

“I wish she had more range on her shot." -Anonymous WNBA GM, per ESPN

Reese’s college season ended on April 1, 2024, with a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. The WNBA draft took place on April 15, 2024, two weeks later. Very few prospects had time to improve areas of deficiency following the season. That goes for Reese as well.

Angel Reese College vs. WNBA Stat College WNBA FG% 49.8% 38.7% RPG 12.3 12.9 3pt% 15.6 18.2

Her physical playing style allows her to bully and enforce her will on opposing players while in the post. But the WNBA is different. Grown women who have multiple seasons invested in a professional strength and conditioning program mean a tougher test for Reese. As a result, she would have to work harder to score.

Reese also stands at 6-3. While she played center in college, her height was not an issue. But at the WNBA level, centers stand 6-5 and can even reach 6-7! For someone who lacks a soft touch around the rim, bullying her way through bigger and often stronger veterans has led to a subpar field goal percentage for Reese.

But Reese will get stronger. And like most players in the WNBA, a full offseason should allow Reese to improve in the areas that have plagued her until now. Yes, Reese is not perfect, and she will likely finish second in the Rookie of the Year race to Clark. But she has already established herself as one of the young leaders in the association. She is dedicated and young. And because of this, one should expect Reese to improve her field goal percentage, and soon.