Highlights Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her welterweight bout with Algerian Imane Khelif after just 46 seconds.

Carini absorbed just two blows before abandoning the contest.

The emotional fighter blamed a potentially broken nose for her decision.

Italian boxer Angela Carini has explained her reasons for walking out of her welterweight bout with Algeria's Imane Khelif at the Olympics after just 46 seconds. The contest took place against a backdrop of controversy - with Khelif being one of two boxers who were cleared to compete in the women's boxing despite being disqualified from participation in last year's Women's World Championships after failing a testosterone levels test.

Ultimately, Khelif's participatiion was approved by the Paris Boxing Unit prior to the Olympics despite her concerning gender test result. However, Carini - who called a halt to the fight after taking just two punches - insisted that her withdrawal was not a statement of any kind about Khelif's presence at the Games. Instead, she revealed that the force of her opponent's blows had forced her to bow out.

As can be seen in the video below, Carini was left holding her nose while in tears in the centre of the ring after the fight was stopped, with one of the punches she shipped appearing to have unfastened her chin strap. The Telegraph later reported that the 25-year-old had suffered a broken nose.

Italy's Carini Abandoned Her Olympic Bout After Only 46 Seconds

The fighter admitted that the two punches she took from her opponent had been too much for her

In an emotional interview after the fight, Carini shared her feelings at the time of her decision.

"I put an end to the match because after the second blow, after years of experience in the ring and a life of fighting, I felt a strong pain in my nose. I said 'that's enough' because... I could not bring the match to an end. So I thought, maybe it's better to put an end to the match."

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail tweeted to confirm Carini's admission that she had "never felt punches" like those she had taken from Khelif. "Carini fighting back tears afterwards. Giving lengthy responses to journalists. Said strength of punches was the reason she pulled out. Added wasn't for her to decide who competes. She wanted to honour the competition but stopped for her health. Said she'd never felt punches like it."

After playing her part in one of the more bizarre moments of the 2024 Olympics, Khelif now advances to the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight boxing tournament. Her next bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday - where she will likely have to throw more than two punches if she is to secure victory.