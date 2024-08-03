Highlights IBA will award Angela Carini $50,000, despite forfeiting her event in less than a minute against Imane Khelif.

IBA president has criticised the IOC for allowing previously disqualified athletes like Khelif and Lin to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Carini's coach will also receive $25,000, as will the Italian's federation.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will award Italy’s Angela Carini, who lost her controversial Olympics welterweight Round of 16 bout against Algerian Imane Khelif at Paris 2024, $50,000 in prize money, it's been announced.

Carini pulled out in the first round against the Algerian after just 46 seconds on Thursday, having absorbed two clean shots before breaking down in tears after refusing to continue. A lip-reading expert claimed Carini told her corner "it hurt like hell" after being hit by Khelif. The Italian then gave an emotional interview in the mixed zone, telling reporters that she had never been hit so hard before.

The incident occurred following controversy and debate surrounding the eligibility rules for the boxing event at the Olympics. Khelif, 25, progressed to the next round after a routine victory as one of two athletes who were cleared to compete in the women's boxing in the French capital despite having been disqualified from the Women's World Championships in 2023 for failing to meet eligibility criteria.

Nonetheless, the IBA has said Carini will still receive $50,000, her federation a further $25,000, and her coach an additional $25,000 - despite her high-profile defeat.

IBA to Award Carini Prize Money

The organisation have released a statement explaining why

Announcing the decision to award Carini $50,000 prize money, as if she'd won the fight, IBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement:

"I couldn’t look at her tears. I am not indifferent to such situations, and I can assure that we will protect each boxer. I do not understand why they kill women’s boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety."

Kremlev also said that the IBA will support Sitora Turdibekova following the Uzbekistan fighter’s loss to Lin Yu-ting from Chinese Taipei, who was also deemed ineligible by the IBA back in 2023. Algeria’s Khelif, and Taiwan double world champion Lin, were cleared to compete in Paris despite being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing IBA eligibility rules.

The IOC's Stance

They said the IBA's decision to disqualify the boxers last year was arbitrary

Last year, the IOC stripped the IBA of its status as boxing’s governing body over governance issues, and took charge of the Paris 2024 boxing competition itself, but now finds itself at the centre of a row over the pair’s participation.

After labelling the body's decision to disqualify athletes that have 'Differences of Sexual Disorder' (DSD) as 'arbitrary', they have continued to defend their stance on allowing them back into competitions.

Within the statement released by the Olympic body, there are hard-hitting quotes to further support Khelif and Lin. It reads:

“Every person has the right to practise sport without discrimination. All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU). As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport."