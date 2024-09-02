Chelsea youngster Angelo Gabriel is closing in on a move to join Al Nassr, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Over the last few years, Chelsea have spent a significant sum of money bringing in young talent from all around the world. Their recruitment team will spend countless hours scouting players, but not all of them will work out. The Blues now have a host of youngsters at the club, many who are unlikely to make it at Stamford Bridge.

Angelo was signed last summer before being sent out on loan, and he's already closing in on a departure.

Chelsea Set to Sell Angelo Gabriel

He will join Al Nassr

According to Romano, Al Nassr, a Saudi Pro League side, are closing in on the signing of Angelo. A package worth around £19m has almost been agreed while the two clubs are now discussing a sell-on clause to be inserted in the deal...

"Al Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Angelo from Chelsea! Package worth €23m almost agreed, the final detail to sort is sell-on clause as Chelsea requested for future sale percentage. Almost there, here we go soon."

Angelo moved to Chelsea last summer from Santos for a fee of around £13m, so the Blues are set to make a quick profit despite the 19-year-old failing to make a senior appearance for the club. The youngster moved to Strasbourg - who are owned by BlueCo - last season on loan for the campaign, making 25 appearances for the French outfit.

Angelo returned to Chelsea for pre-season and with the English summer transfer window closing last week, it looked as though he would be sticking around at Stamford Bridge. Other windows remain open, including Saudi Arabia, meaning Al Nassr were able to make a player to secure his signature. The Brazilian talent looks set to link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio and Aymeric Laporte.

Financially, the deal could make sense for Chelsea as they make a quick profit on a youngster. Although he's not been given an opportunity to impress in the first-team, Chelsea will have been keeping an eye on him during his loan spell with their sister club and clearly feel that a £19m bid was too big to turn down.

Chelsea 'Monitoring' Benfica Youngster Joao Rego

It's another young signing being eyed

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Joao Rego, a promising 19-year-old midfielder from Benfica's academy. Rego has impressed in Benfica's B team and has been called up to the first team, where he recently made a brief appearance in a 1-1 draw against Moreirense.

Although Chelsea have shown interest and made positive observations about Rego, no formal offer has been made yet. Rego could become another young star added to Chelsea's books as they continue to scout the Benfica star.