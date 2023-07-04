Chelsea have now completed the signing of Santos youngster Angelo Gabriel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest talents in world football, fitting with Chelsea's strategy under Todd Boehly.

Chelsea transfer news - Angelo Gabriel

Angelo has been involved in some capacity with the Santos first-team for around four seasons now, playing 67 games for the club, scoring three times and providing seven assists in the league, as per Transfermarkt.

To have so many games under his belt at such a young age is an impressive achievement and a credit to the ability he has.

Back in June, The Athletic reported that Chelsea had a bid of around £13m accepted for Angelo, who is set to sign a five-year deal at the club before being sent out on loan to French side Strasbourg.

South American expert Tim Vickery, speaking to talkSPORT, explained how Angelo endured a difficult season with Santos, but there's no doubt he has extraordinary talent.

He said: "His career has stalled a little bit and this is up to the man management at Chelsea with Mauricio Pochettino and whatever to get him back on track because he's been marked out as an extraordinary talent for a long time but we all know there's a huge difference that road between promise and reality."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Angelo?

Romano has suggested that a deal taking Angelo to Stamford Bridge is now done, and he will travel to England to sign the contract and complete his medical tests.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, for Angelo it's done. I think the player will be, from what I'm hearing, arriving in England this week. He will travel to England in the next 24/48 hours to complete the second part of the medical tests.

"The first part was already completed in Brazil, and then to sign the contract."

What's going on at Chelsea?

Since Boehly took over at Chelsea, his recruitment strategy has been primarily to target young, up-and-coming stars from all around the world.

The Blues have signed Diego Moreira, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Slonina, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke, and David Datro Fofana - every player is 20 years of age or under.

With Angelo now added to the list, it's clear to see the path that Boehly wants to take Chelsea.

Of course, the odd superstar arrives through the door, but the club are looking to build for the long term.