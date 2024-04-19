Highlights Maycee Barber faced off against a Karen recently, as the woman refused to leave and threatened her and a friend.

Despite the unruly woman's threats, Maycee and her friend managed to keep their cool and even chuckled at her comments.

Maycee Barber recently recovered from an infection and pneumonia after her win at UFC 299, spending nine days in the hospital.

Women's No. 4 ranked UFC flyweight Maycee Barber had a run-in with a Karen recently and it was all caught on video. It's unclear in the clip who started it or what the issue with the unidentified woman was but it was obvious she was very mad about something. The video was posted by a friend of Barber's with the caption, "Someone come get your mom."

Maycee Barber Kept Her Cool When Dealing With a 'Karen' Recently

The unruly woman threatened Maycee and her friend and refused to leave

In the video, you can hear someone off-camera who appears to be Demi Bagby, a friend of Barbers who is filming, asking the woman to get her hands off her truck. The woman refused and even called for the girls to "touch her" or move her from the car. She is seen telling the girls, “Don’t touch me because I could bust you in your f—ing face ... I could beat both of your f—ing asses, but I won’t.” When Barber and Bagby laugh at the comments, it just enraged the woman more.

In the clip, you can hear the woman say to the girls, "Why don't you dress better?:"

The video cuts off before we see a resolution to the incident. Several fighters chimed in to give their take on the altercation. Cody Durden wrote, "This lady gonna watch this video days later thanking the lord she didn’t throw a punch!" UFC heavyweight Walt Harris commented, "Literally staring death in the face and don’t even realize it!" Several other fighters like Mike Malott and Wellington Turman, just laughed at the video unfolding before them. Fans also had a field day in comments writing, "Of all the possible women on God’s green earth to threaten" and "Did this Karen just threaten to punch a ranked female UFC fighter?"

Maycee Barber is Recovering From an Infection, Pneumonia After UFC 299

Maycee was hospitalized after her win over Katlyn Cerminara

Barber is coming off a UFC 299 win over Katlyn Cerminara, making it her sixth straight win. But she wasn't allowed much time to celebrate the win because she developed a scary infection and pneumonia. “Following my fight, I spent nine days in the hospital being tested and treated for an infection that they thought were a mix of different things from Strep A to Staph,” Barber wrote on the post along with several photos of the journey. “Being in the hospital and still not having a true definitive answer while battling a 105-degree fever for days, having extremely low blood pressure, HR, and oxygen, was incredibly hard."

She continued, “Despite having multiple IV antibiotics and medications over the course of several days, they were unable to get my fever to drop, which eventually led to me developing pneumonia. It definitely wasn’t what I had planned and was honestly very scary at times. There were a few moments where I wasn’t sure if I was going to be okay, but I know that whatever happens was meant to happen and that it’s all just another piece of the puzzle of life.”

At the time of publication, Barber is not scheduled for her next fight but she does appear to be healthy in the new video and perhaps a fight announcement could be on the horizon.