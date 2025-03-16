Angus Kinnear is set to raid Leeds United in order to fill out his backroom staff when he moves to Everton, according to Alan Nixon.

Having worked with Leeds United since 2017 as their chief executive officer, Angus Kinnear oversaw the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League in 2020, ending an exile of 16 years, while also being the man to ensure that things transitioned smoothly when 49ers Enterprises took full control of Leeds in the summer of 2023.

Both Leeds and Everton announced in early March that Kinnear will be departing Elland Road in the summer, moving to Merseyside to join the Toffees as their CEO. Kinnear is one of the first appointments made by the Friedkin Group, who bought out Farhad Moshiri as majority owner of the club in December.

With new ownership and a new stadium, Everton can finally be optimistic once again after years of struggling in the Premier League. Now, it would seem that Kinnear already has designs on adding to his backroom staff.

Kinnear Eyeing Leeds United Duo

CEO keen to make additions to his staff in Merseyside for Moyes

According to Alan Nixon, both Nick Hammond and Gary Penrice are of interest to Kinnear, who wants to bring the pair of them to work with him at Everton. In 2023, Hammond was appointed as a football advisor by Leeds, initially on a temporary basis, though the arrangement soon became permanent.

Hammond has since developed into a popular figure at Leeds, having overseen arrivals such as Ao Tanaka and Jayden Bogle; good players who arrived for cheap fees. Hammond has worked closely with Penrice during his time in West Yorkshire, with Penrice having had a say in transfers along with his role as a scout.

As per Nixon, it would seem that Kinnear is keen for both Hammond and Penrice to work with him at Everton while being in charge of transfers, a role that both have done brilliantly at Elland Road. It may be, however, that Everton wait until Premier League safety is officially confirmed before they start work on bringing in new faces.

Leeds will be reluctant to let either man depart, particularly after losing their CEO. Manager David Moyes will also, obviously, have his own opinions about the potential new recruits. Kinnear, however, may be able to offer a proposal that neither Hammond or Penrice can turn down.

