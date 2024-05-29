Highlights Two misdemeanor warrants for animal cruelty have been filed against Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

Buggs allegedly left two malnourished dogs on the back porch of his abandoned property without access to food or water.

The Chiefs have been the center of many different legal incidents in this troubling 2024 offseason.

Two misdemeanor warrants against Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs were filed in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, alleging second-degree cruelty to dogs left at his abandoned-looking residence.

According to ESPN, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received notice of two dogs left on the back porch of Buggs' rented home in the area. When officers and animal control arrived on the scene, they found the two dogs -- a black rottweiler and a gray and white pit bull -- screened into the premises with no access to food or water.

Witnesses said Buggs, 27, had recently moved out of the house. Police reported the dogs appeared malnourished, and that after seizing both dogs, the pit bull eventually had to be euthanized.

Buggs, a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, is currently slated to embark on his sixth NFL season. He spent three years in black and yellow before making 27 appearances for the Detroit Lions from 2022-23. He signed a futures contract with Kansas City in February after joining their practice squad in January.

Kansas City's Turbulent Offseason Continues

Their players have been the subject of many police incidents

Several Chiefs players have forced Kansas City's front office to play a disturbing game of Whack-A-Mole all offseason long. It seems as soon as one troubling moment is finally slipping out of the public eye, someone else on the roster is involved in another incident and shifts the negative spotlight back in their direction.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice has been wrapped up in legal troubles for months now, stemming from a six-vehicle car accident and an alleged assault that took place in March. Rice has since had the assault charges dropped, but is still facing potential discipline from the league while attending Chiefs' organized team activities.

Kansas City also had two offensive linemen, Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick, get booked for marijuana possession in Kansas just over a week ago.

Last but not least, Harrison Butker caused a viral stir with a commencement address he gave at Benedictine College in early May. The kicker has since doubled down on his religious beliefs that stoked the controversial comments in his speech, which Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce responded to during recent press appearances of their own.

Now, Buggs is making headlines for the wrong reasons.

To recap the legal incidents/issues this offseason involving Chiefs players:

Rashee Rice is facing eight charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault.

is facing eight charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault. Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, posted $2,500 bonds.

and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, posted $2,500 bonds. Isaiah Buggs is facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was recently asked about the off-field incidents being a distraction the offseason, and said the team is working through it.

“We don’t want those things, obviously, to happen. But things do happen, and you work through it.. And my thing is, it’s important that you learn from it, and that you end it. So that’s important.”

If any team could put the unrelenting whirlwind of negative events behind them ahead of their journey for a championship, it would be the Chiefs. However, there are still three more months left to navigate ahead of games getting underway. Perhaps the ship will finally sail on this tumultuous stretch soon, but nobody should feel confident that's the case until they see it.

