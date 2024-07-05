Highlights Magomed Ankalaev has challenged Pereira to face him before moving up to heavyweight.

The Russian believes 'Poatan's striking ability is something of a myth.

Ankalaev claims Pereira's forward-moving style may lead to mistakes, and he's prepared to use both striking and wrestling in their potential fight.

Despite Alex Pereira now being in the conversation among fans to be called greatest striker in MMA history, it seems that his likely next challenger for his UFC light heavyweight title, Magomed Ankalaev, is not fazed by the striking ability of ‘Poatan.’

The Russian, who is undefeated in his last 12 fights inside the Octagon, is likely to be the Brazilian’s next challenger and in recent interviews this week following Pereira’s spectacular win over Jiri Prochazka, Ankalaev has almost mocked the champion’s ability on the feet, branding him 'overrated'.

Following his devastating KO win over Jiri Prochazka last weekend at UFC 303, it's hard to imagine that many fighters in the light heavyweight division would be itching to fight Pereira next. However, Ankalaev seemingly welcomes the challenge.

Magomed Ankalaev Claims Alex Pereira’s Striking Is "Overrated"

Ankalaev is very likely to be Pereira’s next challenger for the UFC light heavyweight title

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ankalaev praised what Pereira has achieved so far in the UFC despite being in the company for less than three years, but stated that before he makes his heavily rumoured move to heavyweight, he should defend his light heavyweight gold once more.

"I don't know why people are saying he's going to move up to the actual heavyweight division. I don't see that. As a guy who has no wrestling I think it's going to be really hard for him. Maybe just one fight. But I think once he came up to light heavyweight, he went through the division, but I'm still there. He didn't fight me. If you want to be the champion of the division I think he definitely has to face me first. Then maybe he can consider other moves."

Ankalaev raised a very valid point that Pereira probably does have to face him before he can legitimise a move to heavyweight, but given the demand from fans for the move up in weight class, that may come sooner than many expected.

Despite ‘Poatan’ making extremely light work of his most previous opponents, Ankalaev seems to see things in his game that others aren’t seeing. The Russian described Pereira’s stand-up as 'overrated' despite him being a multiple-time kickboxing world champion.

"He definitely has a strong punch, but overall his stand-up is overrated. Watch his fight with Jamahal Hill. He had something to offer to counter him. Same in the fight with Prochazka. You could see he is also moving forward with the same style. He was lucky he didn't face serious opposition. Wrestling is there, but I'm ready to fight with him standing up, to test him out."

Ankalaev added: "I think he is a great striker, but he is the kind of guy that always moves forward, and that’s sometimes where he might make mistakes, where I might catch him. There is strategy we have if he’s going to be doing striking. But also, if we add wrestling here, I think he doesn’t stand a chance and I have a few potential options to finish him."

It will be very intriguing to see if what Ankalaev is saying has any truth to it and when the two do fight, he can capitalise on the things he is saying Pereira does wrong.