At the start of this season, Ann-Katrin Berger revealed her thyroid cancer had returned. Fast forward to Thursday night and the German was the hero as Chelsea knocked Champions League holders Lyon out of Europe.

On a remarkable night at Stamford Bridge, the Blues came from behind to beat the French giants on penalties and set up a repeat of the 2021 final against Barcelona.

Chelsea held a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg of the tie, but Vanessa Gilles' goal forced extra time and the Blues soon found themselves trailing when Sara Dabritz struck with just 10 minutes to play.

Just seconds remained when Lauren James was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review. Maren Mjelde then held her nerve to force the tie to penalties.

In the decisive shoot-out, Berger saved two spot-kicks – first from Wendie Renard, and then from US international Lindsey Horan.

As the 32-year-old successfully dived to her left, Stamford Bridge erupted and the 32-year-old's celebrations were fitting of someone who has gone through so much.

Raw law used for Maren Mjelde's penalty vs Lyon

Berger's reaction to Chelsea's victory vs Lyon

The likes of Jordan Pickford and Emiliano Martinez are renowned for their celebrations after penalty saves, but you can now put Berger in the same category.

As soon as Horan missed, the German ran away in triumph and pulled out all the moves imaginable.

While frantically waving her hands, the 32-year-old rushed over to the corner flag and pulled out a knee-slide for the adoring Chelsea fans.

She was then mobbed by her teammates and manager Emma Hayes.

Check out the scenes that unfolded below:

VIDEO: Ann-Katrin Berger's reaction to saving Lindsey Horan's penalty

How Berger recovered from cancer

Last August, Berger was diagnosed with a recurrence of thyroid cancer, which forced her to undergo treatment.

“I wanted to update fans directly that unfortunately, after four years of living cancer-free, there has been a recurrence detected in my thyroid," she said at the time.

“I’ve said before that as a sportsperson, you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that’s something I will continue to do and I hope by sharing my journey, I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation.

“I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week."

Remarkably, while many assumed Berger would be out of action for some time, she returned just over a month later – playing in Chelsea's Women's Super League clash with Manchester City at Kingsmedow.

Since then, she has helped Chelsea establish a lead at the top of the WSL and has now inspired them to a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

What a hero!

Emma Hayes hails Berger

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has previously stressed that Berger is one of the best keepers in the world and she was full of praise for the German again on Thursday.

"She's someone who really thrives in big moments," said Hayes.

"She's probably the best pen-saving goalkeeper I've worked with."

The Blues boss added: "It was the most character-building performance, even if it was the ugliest...I'm relieved and exhausted."