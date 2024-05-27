Highlights A trade asset that could help the Los Angeles Lakers contend for a championship is Michael Porter Jr., per an anonymous NBA general manager.

Porter Jr. excels at shooting threes and can create space on the court for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to work.

Concerns exist about Porter Jr.'s defense and injury history.

The Los Angeles Lakers fielded one of the deepest and most talented teams in the NBA in 2023-24. Yet, they just managed to squeeze in as the No. 7 seed in the West in the 2024 NBA Playoffs before losing 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The Lakers have not been able to seriously contend for a championship in three of the last four seasons with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at their helm, but one NBA executive knows just the solution that could propel them back to dominance in the Western Conference.

An anonymous general manager recently asserted that Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. is the player best suited to open up the floor for L.A. while maintaining their sizable frontcourt.

“If they want to get better, that is who they’d go after. They need a gunner who is not afraid to shoot and they’d be much better off if he can be a 3-4 like LeBron, if he is not a size mismatch. A knockdown shooter who creates space, that’s the first step to getting them back to contender status again.” -Eastern Conference executive

Porter Jr. Could Remedy the Lakers' Outside Shooting Woes

Porter Jr. is an elite marksman at 6-10

Porter Jr. ticks all of those boxes and then some. The combo forward was the sixth-most efficient three-point shooter among all NBA players who made at least one three per game standing at 6-10 or taller, having shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season. He also posted the eighth-best offensive rating at 120.2. The Missouri product is a proven inside-out scorer who has won at the highest level. The 25-year-old has the youth and experience that James has shown a desire to have alongside him.

The knocks to Porter Jr. are his defense and his health. He plays satisfactory team defense with a defensive rating of 112.1, but Porter Jr. does not carry the reputation of being a perimeter stopper or great rim protector. His lengthy history of back injuries dating back to his days in college is also a cause for concern for a Lakers team that is liable to lose the oft-injured Davis for extended stretches of any given season.

No matter! When healthy, Porter Jr. is still one of the best options to fill the role that L.A. would need him to play. He does not need the ball in his hands to get 20 points and has one of the highest ceilings among young stars in the Association.

To make a trade work, the Lakers would need to match the $35.8 million he's owed next season, and the roughly $3 million his salary will increase by annually until 2026-27. Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell make the dollars and cents work, Albeit, the anonymous GM noted that the Nuggets are not likely to relinquish their young star. Therefore, it would likely require a haul to bring Porter Jr. on board as a major recruitment tool to keep James in L.A. and not test the waters in free agency.