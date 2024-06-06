Highlights Blaydes criticizes Jones for not proving himself as a real heavyweight champion against Aspinall.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been dominating the headlines lately thanks, in part, to UFC president Dana White calling him the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. But he's also been heavily scrutinized lately for holding out to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and refusing to fight the UFC interim champion, Tom Aspinall. Aspinall is scheduled to step back into the Octagon where he'll defend the interim title versus Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 on the 27th of July. The fight should be a title unification bout but that isn't happening, thanks to Jones.

Curtis Blaydes Blasts Jon Jones as Not Real Heavyweight Champion

Curtis Blaydes thinks Jon Jones still needs to prove himself

That, plus several other factors is why Blaydes doesn't acknowledge Jones as the legitimate champion. Jon won the heavyweight belt off of Ciryl Gane, who got the belt off of [nobody],” Blaydes said on The MMA Hour. “I know Jon is going to hear this and say, ‘What? You don’t view me as the best heavyweight?!’ No Jon, I don’t think you’ve actually fought a heavyweight. I’m sorry. I view Aspinall as the guy with the real belt. There’s nothing bad you can say about him.”

He continued, “With Jon, I’m going to be honest, he doesn’t look like a heavyweight. When he stepped into that cage with Ciryl Gane, I know I’m not the only one who thought he looked a little top-heavy. He could’ve proved me wrong. He could’ve fought Aspinall and proved everyone wrong, but he wants Stipe.”

Jones earned the heavyweight title when he defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023, prior to that he hadn't fought in nearly three years. He was then slated to face Miocic at UFC 295 in November 2023 but pulled out of the fight due to injury. In his place, Aspinall faced Sergei Pavlovich, who was the backup for the fight. Aspinall shocked the world when he beat Pavlovich on just a few week's notice with a brutal first-round knockout. Since then fans have criticized Jones for seemingly avoiding Aspinall to fight Miocic instead.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub also spoke out against Jones. “You’re going to hear this narrative going around from Jon Jones himself, Ciryl Gane and their fans that Tom Aspinall doesn’t deserve it,” Schaub said on his show Thiccc Boy. “They’ll say he’s not a real champion, all this stuff. Tom Aspinall is the best heavyweight in the world and anything that you hear from these other camps that represent these other heavyweights? Nobody wants to fight Tom."