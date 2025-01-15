Manchester United winger Antony could be set for a rebirth for his career, having been made all but surplus to requirements at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim - with the winger reportedly being open to a move to Real Betis after the Verdiblancos made their interest known in securing him on loan.

Antony has only started three games in all competitions this season, falling behind Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo in the pecking order at the Theatre of Dreams - and that could see him move to Andalusia, with the promise of game time and regular football being massively important in terms of reviving his career.

Report: Man Utd Star Antony 'Open' to Real Betis Move

The Seville-based side have made their interest known

The report from Spanish publication UOL states that, with little space in the first-team squad at United, Antony is expected to be loaned out in the January transfer window - and as a result, he's attracted interest from other clubs across the continent.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 =19th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =16th Shots Per Game 0.7 =9th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =9th Match rating 6.29 20th

Olympiacos have rivalled Betis' interest, with the duo making enquiries, with both considering a formal offer for the 24-year-old Brazilian winger. However, the idea of moving to the Greek Super League isn't a priority at the moment for the former Ajax man, and in that sense, he considers La Liga as the best option possible if he is to depart the club.

Betis have reportedly been interested in Antony for quite some time, and the club appreciate his talents despite a rocky year at Old Trafford - and the Premier League side are planning on a short loan deal with his agents, with European football targeted for the out-of-favour trickster.

With Antony open to a move to Betis, he's not the only United star who could garner first-team football on a loan move abroad with Marcus Rashford being linked with Barcelona - where he could compete in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Real Betis are set to compete in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League, where they will face Belgian side Gent in a two-legged clash once the transfer window closes, and that could tempt Antony to move to southern Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has 16 caps for Brazil, scoring twice.

That, alongside any potential appearances in La Liga, could get Antony back in form and Amorim could use the star next season if he does find his feet again for a potential Old Trafford rebirth - especially having failed to start a single Premier League game so far this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

