Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been ruled out for about a month with a hamstring injury and is set to miss the Red Devils’ next seven games, according to The Times journalist Paul Hirst.

The 19-year-old withdrew from the England squad last week because of the injury, and United have now confirmed that he is set to be out until the next international break in mid-November.

Mainoo suffered the setback during Man United’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Aston Villa two weeks ago and is now set to miss a series of crucial games, which could have significant implications for Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

The academy graduate will miss United’s return to action against Brentford on Saturday, as well as their trip to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League five days later.

Ten Hag could be without several key players for the upcoming fixtures, with as many as 10 first-team stars dealing with fitness and injury concerns this week.

Man United Injury Crisis Latest

Ten Hag’s depleted Premier League restart

Mainoo is one of three United players to have pulled out of international duty with injuries, alongside wingers Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

However, the duo are expected to recover in time to face Brentford, just like Rasmus Hojlund, who missed a training session with Denmark this week as a precaution.

Defender Harry Maguire has also been ruled out for a similar duration as Mainoo after picking up an injury at Villa Park, while Noussair Mazraoui has returned to training following a recent medical procedure after suffering heart palpitations.

Manuel Ugarte’s availability for Sunday’s game remains unclear. The summer arrival was only able to take part in light training on Thursday after sustaining a thigh injury in Uruguay’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador this week.

Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined and are expected to return later in the year, according to the latest reports.

Kobbie Mainoo Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass completion % 88.2 Expected goals 0.1 Expected assisted goals 0.7 Minutes played 574

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-10-24.