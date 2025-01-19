Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia could see an end to his season at Old Trafford, according to reports - with a loan move being green-lighted for the Dutchman after a stop-start season in the Premier League.

Malacia, who signed from Feyenoord back in 2022, featured as a backup for Luke Shaw in his first campaign at the club. Impressing fans with 39 appearances as the Red Devils won the League Cup and made the FA Cup final, he picked up an injury in pre-season - and has only made six appearances since. Malacia has turned into a forgotten man, and with that in mind, he'll be allowed to leave the club.

Report: Tyrell Malacia 'Allowed' to Leave Man Utd on Loan

The Dutchman hasn't featured much for the club

The report from Dutch outlet Voetbal International states that Malacia is set to leave United on loan, according to their sources close to the Netherlands star. Malacia missed the entirety of last season due to injury, with former boss Erik ten Hag taking a liking to the star - but a lack of appearances this season means that he's barely featured in a Red Devils shirt.

Tyrell Malacia's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 92 21st Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =9th Tackles Per Game 0.5 =20th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =12th Match rating 5.91 25th

With new boss Ruben Amorim looking for a new left wing-back, it's up to either Malacia or Shaw to nail down a place in the starting XI once they are back up to full fitness - but it seems as though the Dutchman will be on his way out under the Portguese tactician's orders.

Friday reportedly saw United tell Malacia that he would be allowed to leave on a loan deal, which would suit both parties so that he can garner first-team minutes as he continues his return from recovery - and there is growing interest in his services. Clubs in top European competitions have enquired about taking him on loan already, and that will now happen, the report states.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United star Malacia has nine appearances for the Netherlands at senior level, though he's failed to score.

With Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez being linked, it may only be a matter of time until he leaves the Red Devils, with the left-back giving the green light to a temporary move, and he will be given time to get back to his usual levels away from Old Trafford.

Having only played in six games this season, he's been benched for quite a while and after failing to be introduced against Southampton in midweek, it's signalled a likely end to his season in the north-west.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-01-25.

