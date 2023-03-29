Ansu Fati has found game time at Barcelona hard to come by in recent times.

The 20-year-old has started just once and played just 105 minutes in Barca's last six matches.

Fati's father and agent, Bori, has not been impressed with his son's lack of minutes.

Bori delivered a quite sensational rant on Tuesday evening when he savaged the club.

He claimed his son is 'Barcelona's franchise player' and said he wants him to quit the club.

"If it was up to me, I would take him [to another team] but [Ansu] wants to stay at Barcelona," Bori told Cope, per ESPN.

"He does not want to sign for another club, but I want to see him succeed. As a dad, I am angry. Seeing Ansu play so little winds you up a little bit and sometimes I think as a father, not a coach."

He added: "He is your franchise player, the No.10, he took [that number] on when no one was ready to take it from [Lionel] Messi.

"What annoys me is how they're treating him in terms of minutes. One minute, two, three... I am not asking for him to be a starter whatever, because all the forwards at the club are phenomenal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, of Spain and Barcelona, who came through La Masia... if you don't give him [a chance], who will you?

"If it carries on like this, I will go [back] to [the family home in] Seville and that's that. I didn't go to the game against [Real] Madrid. I won't go to the stadium anymore. The other day Ansu asked me why I didn't go, he thought I was there. I told him I didn't fancy it."

Ansu Fati's reaction to his father's rant

Ansu has not reacted well to his father's rant, per Spanish outlet Relevo.

He was sleeping at the time of the rant and had no idea it was taking place. He only found out about it when he woke up.

Ansu is said to be 'upset' with his father's comments and is said to be considering issueing a statement which distances himself with the comments.

What next for Ansu Fati?

Fati will look to do his talking on the pitch in Barcelona's next match against Elche on Saturday April 1.