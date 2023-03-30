Chelsea's Anthony Barry is keen to reunite with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 36-year-old could be set to leave Chelsea after talks have begun to allow him to join the German club.

Chelsea news - Anthony Barry

Tuchel was recently appointed as Bayern manager after Julian Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties.

Chelsea coach Barry worked with Tuchel during his time at Stamford Bridge, before the latter was sacked earlier on in the season. As per Transfermarkt, Barry worked with Tuchel for 99 games as assistant manager.

It's now being reported that Barry is staying away from Chelsea as Bayern look to prise him away from the west London club. Tuchel himself even publicly announced that the German side were looking to bring in the Chelsea coach. He said: "We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.”

Barry is also working alongside Roberto Martinez with Portugal, with the latter confirming that the former will remain as his assistant. He said: "I've been with Anthony for many years. What happens in international football has nothing to do with club football. If there's a change, it'll be from club to club."

What has Phillips said about Barry?

Phillips has confirmed that talks are ongoing between Bayern and Chelsea as they look to agree a compensation fee for Barry.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Barry is definitely keen to join Tuchel at Bayern, that's clear. Chelsea will allow it to happen. They're speaking right now with Bayern and negotiating a compensation fee.

"I think it's fair enough in terms of on Chelsea's side. There's no remorse, there's no ill feeling towards Barry from Chelsea. They're happy with what he's done, but if he wants to move, they're happy to let that happen."

What's next for Chelsea?

The Blues may now have to find a replacement for Barry quickly, with all parties seemingly happy to get a deal done.

Chelsea have a difficult run of fixtures approaching, with a Premier League game against Liverpool and a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against holders Real Madrid.

Hopefully, for Chelsea fans, losing Barry won't have a detrimental impact on the rest of their season. Potter's side have struggled for the majority of the campaign and currently sit in 10th place in England's top flight, but they've got plenty of time to turn it around and potentially win another European trophy.