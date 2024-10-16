Key Takeaways Anthony Barry is England's new assistant manager under Thomas Tuchel.

The former player has been praised for his set-piece skills, even doing his dissertation on the area.

He worked with Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League in 2021.

Anthony Barry was confirmed as England's new assistant manager from 2025 onwards, as Thomas Tuchel was announced as the Three Lions' latest manager. Tuchel, previously of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, became just the third foreign English manager, yet he has previously worked with Englishman Barry.

During the announcement, FA CEO Mark Bullingham described Barry as "one of the best English coaches." He later added that he is "a top English talent and also has international experience with the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal." The 38-year-old worked with Tuchel at both Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

A former midfielder, Barry didn't represent his country on the international stage, so he can now live a lifelong dream.

“For any Englishman in football, working with the national team is the pinnacle and I didn’t hesitate when Thomas asked me to come and join him again. I know what a great place St. George’s Park is, how much of an advantage it gives our England teams, and the support it gives to coaches."

We have outlined everything you need to know about him as a new era kicks off under the famous arch at Wembley.

Anthony Barry's Coaching Background

Described as a set-piece specialist

After a playing career which saw Barry make over 250 league appearances, most of which came in the EFL, he opted to make the switch to coaching, continuing his impact on the sport. Wigan were the first to appoint him, making him their assistant between 2017 and 2020 under Paul Cook.

However, it was in 2020 that Barry broke into the main spotlight, becoming a first-team coach at Chelsea while Frank Lampard was still manager. Despite being one of the greatest midfielders of all time, he struggled during his second season and he was replaced by Tuchel. The German chose to keep Barry part of his backroom staff, kick-starting a blossoming relationship between the pair.

In their first six months together, Tuchel and Barry won the Champions League, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto. While the German took the main plaudits, Barry's work behind the scenes didn't go unnoticed. As a first-team coach, he was heavily involved in day-to-day training, while the former player has always been heavily praised for his set-piece skills.

In the following campaign, the pair lost the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals on penalties to Liverpool, just months before Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager. Barry stayed on until 2023, whilst also having brief part-time roles with the Republic of Ireland's, Belgium's and Portugal's coaching teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barry, a Liverpool-born coach, wrote a dissertation on throw-ins as part of his Pro Licence course.

When Tuchel made the controversial switch to Bayern Munich, though, Barry jumped with him, becoming their set-piece specialist. They won the Bundesliga within months of arriving, while the second season did not go as planned. Bayer Leverkusen went on one of the greatest unbeaten runs of all time to win the title, whilst Tuchel and Barry left the club.

They still had moments of magic, though, with the German praising Barry's set-piece expertise in January 2024. “He’s responsible for the set pieces [which] made a difference again today...he’s a top coach," the former Dortmund manager said post-match.

"One of the very best."

History With Tuchel

Tuchel has been full of praise for Barry consistently

As previously mentioned, Barry has worked with Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. The pair have always got on with one another, despite their different backgrounds in the beautiful game. The 38-year-old midfielder has had to work his way from a traditional EFL midfielder to one of the best coaches in the world.

When Tuchel was appointed as Bayern Munich manager, he was "very happy" that he was able to bring Barry to the club with him. “We really wanted to have him with us. He’s a great personality, passionate and quality, whether it’s the details or set-piece situations. I’ve not seen such a level before," he said.

The praise did not end after he joined though, with Tuchel also loving Barry's set-piece expertise. “I think all teams that went far in tournaments in recent years were teams that dominated set pieces," he said in January 2024. “Anthony, among others in the coaching staff, has quality at the highest level. When it comes to set pieces, it’s also about the desire and attitude of the team.

“The boys are doing that at a high level. We improved significantly in that aspect of the game and are on a good path.”

England were one of the best set-piece teams during the early days of the Gareth Southgate era, but that seemed to fade away at Euro 2024. One of Barry's main jobs at Wembley might be to help reinvigorate a key component of their tactical plan as they look to win the 2026 World Cup.