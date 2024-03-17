Highlights Anthony Davis injured his eye against the Golden State Warriors and was ruled out for the game.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis made an early exit after getting poked in the left eye late in the first quarter of their Saturday night showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

Davis suffered the injury after getting hit inadvertently by Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Lakers center has been ruled out for the rest of the evening.

Davis' night ended with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes of action.

He was initially seen squinting and struggling with his eye but managed to stay in the game and finish out the first quarter. He did not play in the second period and did not start the second half, with Jaxson Hayes taking his place to begin the third period.

The Lakers clearly missed his presence down low, as the Warriors only posted four points in the paint while Davis was active. They would add 40 across the final three quarters.

Lakers struggled defensively without Anthony Davis

Warriors took advantage of Davis' absence

The Warriors took advantage of Davis' absence defensively, as they managed to go on a run with the Lakers' defensive anchor in the locker room. After trailing by six to end the first 12 minutes, Golden State outscored Los Angeles 37-30 in the second period and took further control of the game with a 35-27 third quarter.

Curry was held scoreless in the opening frame but got going in the second quarter after getting several easy looks at the basket without Davis lurking in the paint.

The Lakers also missed Davis' presence offensively with his elite shot-making in the paint and his knack for getting second-chance opportunities for Los Angeles.

After the game, it was revealed that Davis was unable to open his eye and has not been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. While it should be expected that Davis will make a timely recovery, every game matters when it comes to the Lakers' standings in the Western Play-In Tournament picture.

With the win, the Warriors are now tied with the Lakers for ninth place in the Western Conference and will have one final regular-season matchup with Los Angeles on April 9, in Hollywood.