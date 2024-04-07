Highlights The LA Lakers won 9/10 recent games, including 4 straight, showcasing improved performance in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis attributes the team's newfound success to having fun playing basketball, leading to positive momentum and improved standings.

The Lakers are now in the 8th spot in the Western Conference as they win over Cleveland, aiming to secure a playoff spot as the season wraps up.

A team that has a lot of expectations surrounding them after a deep playoff run can be quite stressful, especially when those expectations are not being met.

This is definitely the case for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have had a mostly up-and-down season slightly resembling the year prior. But after their fourth straight win, star big man Anthony Davis gave a specific reason as to why the Lakers had finally gained momentum at this point of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Lakers Cruising in Last 10 Games

9-1 Against Recent Opponents, Including Four Straight Wins

The Lakers have made a late push to improve their standing in the Western Conference, which has been working to near-perfection.

They are coming off a convincing 116-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Crypto.com Arena, marking their fourth straight victory while winning nine of their last 10 games.

Davis starred on both sides of the ball, finishing with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six blocks, four assists, and three steals. His defensive presence had a strong effect on Cleveland's offense, shooting just 43.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three as a team. This was most apparent for their star guard Donovan Mitchell, who struggled to make an impact as he only put up 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 4-of-13 shooting overall.

When asked about the Lakers' recent stretch of games where they have gotten much-needed momentum for their playoff push, which features a five-game win streak and the ongoing four-game streak, Davis' answer was short and simple.

"I think the biggest difference is that we're just having fun," - Anthony Davis.

Davis got plenty of help from co-stars LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell throughout Saturday's matchup against Cleveland. James also had a double-double with 24 points and 12 assists alongside five rebounds, while Russell led the team in scoring with 28 points, which included six makes from beyond the arc.

There may be more to the Lakers' recent success than just having fun. After sustaining some head-scratching losses and managing through injuries early on in the season, winning nine of their previous 10 games by 112 points (12.4 points on average) has indicated that Los Angeles now has rhythm and look to make noise in the playoffs should they qualify as the seventh or eighth seed.

Lakers Finally Move Up in West

Currently Controls 8th Spot With Four Games Left

Getting their fourth straight win after beating Cleveland, the Lakers now have sole possession of the eighth spot in the Western Conference. It is the first time they are sitting eighth in the conference since Dec. 29. They needed some losses from the Sacramento Kings to go their way, and with the Kings being 5-5 in their last 10 games, which includes back-to-back losses, Los Angeles can feel confident about being in better positioning for the postseason.

“We’re very confident in our ballclub. We laugh about like, oh, winning nine out of 10, you know, 10 out of 11, whatever. and we’re not gaining anywhere. That's how good the West is,” - Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have a 45-33 record with four games left, which sees them trail the New Orleans Pelicans by a half-game, the Phoenix Suns by 1.5 games, and the Dallas Mavericks by 2.5 games. To keep their chances of securing a playoff spot rather than a Play-In spot, they must try to win out the remainder of their schedule while keeping an eye on the results of the aforementioned teams above them in the West standings.

Los Angeles will remain at home for the weekend, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 7.