The Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances ended last night when Jamal Murray hit his second game-winning shot of the series, allowing the Denver Nuggets to win the series 4-1 and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Now the focus for the Lakers switches to LeBron James, who has a player option and is expected to opt-out to test free agency.

Anthony Davis is going to try his hardest to keep James in Los Angeles, but the decision is ultimately up to James.

Davis had this to say about James' upcoming free agency via Spectrum SportsNet:

"If he asks my opinion or whenever we talk about it, I'm obviously going to try and recruit him back. Ultimately, he's old enough where he's going to make a decision, whatever is best for him and his family. Knowing that his time is limited in this league... His goal is obviously to win and I feel like we can do that here."

There might be big changes coming for the Lakers, regardless of James' decision, but they clearly have shown they can compete with the defending champion Nuggets. They could be a piece away from getting over that hump if James continues to play at the level he did this postseason.

Davis and James Have Been a Dynamic Duo

They could get back to the pinnacle

Davis and James became one of the scariest duos in the NBA when the Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason.

Since that point, Davis and James have been incredible together. The first year they were teammates saw them lift the Larry O'Brien trophy when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis' numbers on the Lakers Category LeBron James Anthony Davis PPG 27.0 24.7 RPG 7.9 10.8 APG 8.0 3.1 SPG 1.2 1.2 BPG 0.6 2.2 FG% 51.3% 53.3%

Despite not having the same success since that point, they have still been a ridiculously dynamic duo that thrives off each other, while having a good relationship on and off the court.

Davis had this to say about his relationship with James during the postgame press conference last night via Spectrum SportsNet:

"We compliment each other. We've done something special together. Good thing about it, I'm going to be with him all summer, so [we'll] have a lot of conversations and things like that. But you know how I feel about him."

Their relationship could obviously be a key factor in whether James decides to stay or not, but as Davis mentioned before, James is a winner and he will ultimately go to a place he has a chance of winning in his last few years in the league.

Their time together has two options at this point in time. They could be finished as teammates if James decides to go elsewhere. As it has been reported in the past, he could possibly sign with the team that drafts his son, Bronny James.

They could also remain as teammates if James decides to run it back, but there will likely be changes to the Lakers' personnel regardless of James' choice.

A big reason the Lakers were able to win a title with this star duo was the contributions of role players, especially defensively. For the past few years, that exact archetype is what they have been missing. Adding a defensive "3-and-D" player would be a perfect fit alongside James and Davis.

It was also reported last night that Darvin Ham is likely out as the Lakers' head coach, so that could affect James' decision, whether it be for the better or the worse.

Ultimately, the decision is up to James, but Davis seems passionate about trying to keep his co-star around.