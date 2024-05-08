Highlights Some NBA players like Anthony Davis feel they were snubbed from awards like Defensive Player of the Year.

Davis played a key role in the Lakers' season with impressive defense and offensive performance.

Experts like Mark Medina believe Davis made a bigger defensive impact than the rookie finalist.

There has, and always will be, an element of NBA players feeling that they were snubbed from selection, whether that be from individual awards, or All-Star selections.

This was the view of L.A. Lakers star Anthony Davis, who felt he should have been named a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year; a view that is shared by league insider Mark Medina, who argued that the 31-year-old should have been named a finalist ahead of eventual runner-up, rookie Victor Wembanyama.

But, that is the harsh reality of sport. Things don’t always go in everyone’s favor.

Lakers’ Disappointing Season, and Davis’ Personal Disappointment

Davis: "The League Hates Me"

The Lakers’ 2023-24 season playoff hopes ended once again at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who had knocked them out at the Western Conference Final stage the season prior via sweep, though, this time, they at least managed to win a game.

However, for much of the season, the Lakers looked rather lackadaisical, with the stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis lacking any real consistency from their supporting cast, with shooting slumps and continuous squad injuries plaguing them throughout the season’s entire duration.

Their short post-season followed much of the same trend, with Los Angeles having to heavily rely on the production of James and Davis, particularly toward the end of games, which ultimately proved too big of a task for the duo over the strength in depth of the Nuggets, in comparison.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James - 023-24 Two-Man Statistics ORTG 116.8 DRTG 113.4 NRTG 3.4 AST% 67.2 REB% 50.3 TS% 61.4 PIE 54.0

Having one of his healthiest seasons in a Lakers uniform, in which he suited up 76 times, Davis was one of Los Angeles' biggest driving forces, and arguably was one of the reasons why the Lakers found some form down the stretch of the season, where over their last 15 games of the regular season campaign they went 11-4.

Consistently on hand to defend the rim, it came as somewhat of a surprise, at least to the nine-time All-Star, when he wasn’t named as one of the three Defensive Player of the Year finalists. That honor belonged to Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, and rookie sensation Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

And, it’s safe to say that Davis wasn’t too impressed by the matter, publicly stating that the league didn’t like him.

Medina agreed, and actually had Davis ahead of Wembanyama in his DPOY finalists.

“I would have picked Rudy Gobert and Bam Adebayoas finalists, which they were, but I would have taken Anthony Davis, instead of Victor Wembanyama. Even though Wembanyama led the league in blocks,the Spurs technically were atop-five defensewhen he was on the floor. But, I think Anthony Davis made a bigger impact defensivelywith the Lakers.”

Gobert would go on to be named as the recipient of the award, tying history by becoming only the third player ever to win the award four times. Davis would finish fourth in the voting breakdown.

Davis was able to 'camouflage' the Lakers' flaws

Medina further elaborated on why he felt Davis was more deserving of being named a finalist, citing that he helped paper the cracks over some of the Lakers’ defensive ‘flaws’, and that he was more effective when defending virtually almost everything that came the team’s way, while Wembanyama continued to tack on a lot of blocks.

“The Lakers were not the most elite defensive team, but I think there are a few things here. Their defensive flaws have nothing to do with Anthony Davis. He's been able to help camouflage some of those flaws when you're looking at really everything - help defense,post defense,one-on-one defense, rim protection, guarding bigs, guardingperimeter players. It has just been tough that a lot of the responsibilities have fallen on him to do these things. And again, Victor Wembanyama was getting a lot of good blocks, but, I think Anthony Davis dida more effective job with everything else.”

Was Davis Snubbed From Finalist Selection?

Limited opponents to only 47.3 FG% overall when he was their primary defender

Throughout the season, Davis and James shared much of the offensive workload, with an average of 24.7 and 25.7 points scored per contest, respectively, with Davis shooting at 56/27/82 splits.

Davis would also grab 12.6 rebounds, which was the third-most in the league behind Domantas Sabonis (13.7), and Gobert (12.9), 9.5 of which were defensive boards, tied for the second-most in the NBA with Nikola Jokić.

Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Season Defense Dashboard Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 18.9 47.3 -2.2 3-pointers 5.4 41.0 4.7 2-pointers 13.5 49.8 -5.7

But it was Davis' rim protection which was most important for the Lakers, who ranked 17th in defensive efficiency, with a rating of 114.8.

When guarding from within six feet of the rim, the 6-foot-11 power forward/center restricted his opponents to 56.4 percent field goal shooting, down from 63.8 percent from the field. That was a percentage differential of minus-7.4 percent.

Similarly, from within 10 feet of the basket, opponents found it harder to score on Davis, where he held them to 6.3 percent less shooting, 53.8 percent field goal shooting in total, down from their 60.1 percent average.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Davis ranked in the top-five among centers this season in steals, averaging 1.2 per contest.

There is no understating that Davis was crucial to the Lakers' success in reaching the post-season, as any star player would, with his defensive acumen and offensive prowess.

Whether he was worthy of being named a top-three Defensive Player of the Year candidate, though, is debatable.

But, the facts are the facts. Davis wasn't named a finalist, and the only thing he can do now is look ahead to next season and try to perform at a similarly consistent, if not greater, level.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.