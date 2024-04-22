Highlights Anthony Davis was not a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, despite putting up top defensive stats this season.

Davis expressed his frustration with the snub, claiming the voters do not like him.

He is now prioritizing team accomplishments over individual awards.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was not one of the finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Award, and has expressed his frustration towards the snub.

The NBA released its list for the finalists for each award on Sunday, and Davis did not make the top three for the DPOY. Those who did were Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves (who is the favorite), Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis believes his defense this season rendered him worthy of the award. But since he did not make the final cut, he has chalked his snubbing of the award up to the league simply not liking him.

"I'll never get it. They’re not giving it to me. The league doesn't like me. I'm the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5. I can guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots. I rebound.”

One of the NBA's Top Defenders Since He Entered the League

Davis was the DPOY runner-up a few seasons ago but has never won it

Davis finished as a runner-up for the award back in the 2019-20 season, but has not been a finalist since. He has never won the award in his career. Injuries played a part of that, as he has missed significant time in the last few seasons with various injuries. But the 31-year-old played in 76 out of 82 games for the Lakers this season.

This season, Davis led the Lakers in both offensive and defensive rebounds, coming in seventh and third in the league in those respective categories, averaging out to fourth in the league in overall rebounds. He also led the team in blocks, with 178, good enough for fourth in the league. He averaged 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season.

Anthony Davis – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category 2023-24 League Rank BPG 2.3 4th DRB 9.5 7th ORB 3.1 3rd RPG 12.6 4th DWS 4.7 4th D+/- 1.7 15th DRP 28.3 9th DRTG 109.2 13th

He had a defensive win share of 4.7 (4th in the NBA) put up a defensive plus-minus of 1.7 (15th), and had a defensive rebound percentage of 28.3 (9th). Overall, he put up a defensive rating of 109.2, which was 13th in the league.

Team Over Individual

Davis is now prioritizing team efforts over individual achievements

But despite the impressive defensive stats, Davis was not considered for the final list. He said that he is now done with individual awards and his main focus is leading the Lakers to another championship.

“I don't know what else to do. I'm over it. I'm just going to do what I got to do to help the team win and try to play for a championship. Accolades and individual awards, I'm done with those.”

It is important to note that the media votes on the candidates for awards and not the league itself. The Lakers will look to even up their playoff series against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night after dropping Game 1.