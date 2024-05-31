Highlights Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards vows they will be back after bowing out to the Mavericks in Game 5.

Edwards admitted the team was not clicking in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite their season ending the way it did, the Timberwolves should be proud of what they accomplished and stay motivated for next year.

The Dallas Mavericks officially shut the door on the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2023-24 season with a dominant 124-103 win in Game 5 to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. The Timberwolves came out flat to open Thursday's do-or-die game, while the Mavericks fired from all cylinders. Dallas, led by Luka Dončić's 20 first quarter points, went on an early onslaught and the Timberwolves were never able to recover.

Despite their "embarrassing" season-finale, as former NBA coach and current TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy said on the broadcast, the Timberwolves should remain proud of what they accomplished as a team this season. Asked to reflect about the campaign that was, Anthony Edwards just boldly claimed that they will be back with a vengeance next season.

"We'll be back next year." - Anthony Edwards

Timberwolves Had No Answer for Mavs in Game 5

Edwards believes they "never clicked" in the Western Conference Finals

Though the first four games of the WCF were close overall, Game 5 was sort of a microcosm of how the series played out for Minnesota. Edwards felt they never really got their footing against the Mavericks and that is perhaps the main reason why the Timberwolves bowed out in five games.

“We never clicked all together as a team in this series. Not even one game... The last two series, we were all clicking at one time, making shots... We weren't clicking at one time there.” - Anthony Edwards

After a scintillating Game 7 win to dethrone the Denver Nuggets, the Timberwolves came out flat in Game 1, similar to how they started Game 5. From there, the Mavs just kept their foot on the gas pedal.

Determined to finish the job, the Mavericks seemed like they could not miss in the first half on Thursday night. Dončić and Irving alone combined for 44 points to outscore Minnesota by four heading into the halftime break. The onslaught only continued in the second half as the Mavs established a lead as large as 36 points and never looked back.

In the series, Dallas similarly kept the onslaught going by winning Game 2, highlighted by Dončić's unforgettable game-winner over Rudy Gobert, and then Game 3 at home to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Timberwolves made a feeble attempt to trim the Mavericks' insurmountable deficit in the second half, similar to how they tried to make a comeback in the series by surviving Game 4 and staying alive. But their season was essentially over after Game 3, just like how it was done by halftime of Game 5.

Bittersweet Ending for Minnesota

The Timberwolves had a magnificent campaign

This is a rather bittersweet ending for the Timberwolves. They had such a good year overall, and they can't let the way they bowed out define the season they had.

Not many expected Minnesota to finish as one of the top teams in the West. They ended the regular season as the No. 3 seed with a 56-26 record. The team established an identity as the best defensive team in the NBA and paraded a sustainable brand of basketball that could still take them all the way to the top.

Perhaps their most notable accomplishment was impressively taking out the then-defending champion Nuggets in the second round, which was not on the bingo cards of a lot of people.

Nonetheless, it seems like Edwards and the rest of his crew will only use this bitter pill as motivation to come back stronger next season.