Highlights Anthony Edwards scored his 26th 30-point game, breaking Kevin Love's record in Timberwolves history.

Edwards is having a career year with impressive stats, stepping up in Towns' absence.

Minnesota remains in the top three of the West standings, showcasing talent even without Towns.

Anthony Edwards has been making a strong attempt to place himself among the tier of Minnesota Timberwolves stars reserved for the likes of Kevin Garnett, Kevin Love, and even Karl-Anthony Towns. Saturday night just saw him take one step closer to doing so.

Minnesota's 129-110 win over the Utah Jazz saw Edwards finish with a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds alongside five assists, three steals, and three blocks. His scoring production allowed him to make franchise history.

The franchise record Edwards broke

His 26th 30-point game passed Kevin Love in Timberwolves history

The 31 points he scored against Utah marked his 26th 30-point game of the season. Not only does this show his elite ability to score in spades, he also passed Kevin Love's previous record of 25 during the 2013-14 season.

During his final year at Minnesota before the franchise sent him to Cleveland in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Love averaged a career-high 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. This presented himself as one of the best players in the league at the time, especially as a big man who could stretch the floor at a high level.

In Edwards' case, he is having a career year in only his fourth year in the league. He's averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals on 46.3 percent shooting overall and 36.7 percent from downtown. These numbers obviously don't replicate Love's double-double averages, but it takes into account the significance of how crucial they are in the team's offense.

Edwards has been on a hot streak following the knee injury to his co-star Towns, averaging 31.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 31.5 percent from deep over the last five games. The Timberwolves have gone 3-2 in this stretch, but Edwards' ability to step up heavily with his best teammate out for a significant period of time is big for a team looking to secure a playoff spot by season's end.

In the first quarter against the Jazz, Edwards got going early by scoring 12 of Minnesota's 19 points throughout the period. In the following quarter, he stepped on Taylor Hendricks' foot while driving as he limped off the court to head into the locker room.

To help relieve the pain, he did jump rope exercises to continue playing for the second half, but seemed a step slower due to his foot taking the tweak. Despite this, he scored 19 points in the last 24 minutes, which included four triples, a layup, and a circus three-point play to keep Utah at bay towards the end of the game.

Minnesota can keep moving confidently with their season

Remains in the top three of the West standings

Even with Towns sidelined until the playoffs come around, the Timberwolves have continued to persevere despite his absence.

Minnesota holds the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a 46-21 record, largely due to the aforementioned play of Edwards. If he keeps performing like he has been recently through the final 15 games of the season, there's a chance he could enter the NBA MVP race, which currently sees Denver Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic leading the pack.

The T-Wolves' win over Utah also improved their performance on the road to a solid 23-13 showing, indicating that their talent, with or without Towns, is not to be underestimated. Big man Rudy Gobert is currently the runaway favorite to win the 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Timberwolves are on a back-to-back with the Jazz, staying in Salt Lake City as they play the second on Monday looking for their third straight win.