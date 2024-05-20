Highlights Anthony Edwards praised Jaden McDaniels as the team's MVP, highlighting his vital role during the playoffs.

McDaniels showcased stellar defense and offensive contributions in key playoff games.

Minnesota advances to the Conference Finals after ending a 20-year series win drought, led by a promising roster including Edwards and Towns.

Star players tend to bask in the spotlight as long as they wish to, especially after taking down a defending champion in the playoffs.

Not Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been brilliant in his fourth year in the league and second appearance in the postseason, putting up remarkable numbers against high-level competition to announce his arrival as a potential face of the league.

He made sure to state that he is not alone in elevating the team's success this postseason. After a huge series win against the Denver Nuggets in the West Semis after beating them 98-90 in Game 7, Edwards named Jaden McDaniels as the team's MVP so far.

“Jaden McDaniels was the MVP of the last two series. Once again, he did it again. Jaden McDaniels,” - Anthony Edwards

Edwards' High Praise of McDaniels

McDaniels had consecutive 20-point showings in Games 6 and 7

McDaniels has done an excellent job in being a reliable option on both sides of the court for the Timberwolves. As a defensive specialist with his athletic frame, he has more than provided huge performances during crucial points of Minnesota's postseason.

This was further proven with his showings in Games 6 and 7 against Denver. He put up consecutive 20-point games, scoring 21 on 8-of-10 shooting from the field in Game 6 and then putting up 23 on 7-of-10 shooting in Game 7.

He finished the series averaging 11.3 points, four rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.9 percent shooting overall and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. His consistency on both sides of the ball, especially with his defensive hounding of Denver's Jamal Murray, provided Minnesota all they needed to prevail in a thrilling seven-game series.

This prompted Anthony Edwards to praise his fellow teammate after Game 7, telling reporters during the team's postgame press conference that McDaniels was Minnesota's MVP against Denver like he was in the first round against Phoenix.

Edwards is right about this. McDaniels had major responsibilities with guarding Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, providing astounding defense to limit Phoenix's offense as Minnesota went on to sweep the Suns. McDaniels averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and one assist on 50 percent shooting from the field in that series.

What's Next for McDaniels and Minnesota

Will face Dallas Mavericks in Conference Finals

McDaniels may not be putting up huge stat lines like Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns would be putting up, but he has more than delivered in the role he is serving within the team.

The Timberwolves not only ended a 20-year drought of no series wins, but they have now returned to the conference finals for the first time since 2004. This indicates a promising era for Minnesota basketball with Edwards, Towns, and company leading the way.

Minnesota hosts Dallas to begin Game 1 of the West Finals on May 22 at 8:30 p.m. EST.