Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves face a daunting 0-3 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves stars struggled against tough defense from the Mavericks.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving dominated for Dallas, while Naz Reid stepped up for Minnesota in Game 4 against the Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' season is at a breaking point. After winning the first two games of the series on the road, the Dallas Mavericks got a chance to push the series with the Timberwolves to the edge of a cliff on their own homecourt. They did just that.

Dallas won the game 116-107 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over Minnesota. Any NBA fan will be familiar with just how damning these circumstances are for Anthony Edwards and his team. No squad has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the long, storied history of the league.

Despite the overwhelming odds and being tasked with doing something that has never been done before, Edwards is not short on confidence about how the rest of this series will turn out.

The good news for Edwards and his team is that, despite the 3-0 deficit, every game in this series has been relatively close. Each Mavericks' victory has been by single digits. Furthermore, two of the three final scores were decided by three points or fewer.

The bad news for the Wolves is they still have a lot to figure out if they can live up to the lofty statement tossed out by Edwards.

Dallas' Domination

Mavericks have given the Timberwolves all they can handle

Minnesota's stars have struggled to handle the defense that Dallas has thrown their way. The averages for Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert have been less than impressive in this series.

Minnesota's Stars In The Western Conference Finals Category Edwards Towns Gobert PPG 22.0 15.0 12.3 RPG 8.3 8.3 7.7 APG 8.0 2.7 1.7 FG% 38.6 37.5 63.6 3P% 33.3 13.6 DNQ

Edwards has struggled to put the basketball in the net on a consistent basis. Shooting under 40 percent from the field as your team's primary offensive option is never going to be a formula that leads to success.

Considering how underwhelming Edwards' performances might be, Towns is the player who is absolutely shooting the Timberwolves out of this series. Dallas' defense has absolutely stifled his offense. His lack of secondary scoring only makes Edwards' job as the top option harder than it already is.

Gobert's struggles in this series, somewhat surprisingly, on the defensive end have resulted in Minnesota turning to the more consistent Naz Reid. The 6th man of the year has provided Minnesota with consistent offense when others on the team have struggled.

On the other hand, Dallas' stars have shined brightly. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have both taken on the challenge of facing the tough Timberwolves defense and have thrived.

Dončić is averaging 32.7 points, 8.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in this series. Whatever defense the Wolves have thrown at Luka, he has had an answer for it.

Irving has an easy argument for being the second-best player in this series. His averages of 27.7 points (on 52.5 percent from the field), 4.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game have shown him to be a consistent and reliable star all series long.

Kyrie's most impressive statistic heading into Game 4 isn't any of the ones listed above. Irving is 14-0 in closeout games during his NBA career. A stat that could spell doom for the confident Edwards and his team.

Stats are courtesy of StatMuse.